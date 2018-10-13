Toronto election 2018: Ward 10 Spadina–Fort York
Candidates
Michael Barcelos
Al Carbone
Joe Cressy*
Ahdam Dour
April Engelberg
Dean Maher
Andrew Massey
Rick Myers
Karlene Nation
John Nguyen
Kevin Vuong
Edris Zalmai
Andrei Zodian
Sabrina Zuniga
* indicates an incumbent member of council running for re-election
Federal representative
Adam Vaughan (Liberal)
Provincial representative
Chris Glover (NDP)
Boundary
This ward is roughly bordered by Winona Drive, Ossington Avenue, Dundas Street West and Davenport Road on the west side, Dundas Street West, Bay Street and The Esplanade on the north side, the Don River and the western edge of the Port Lands on the east side, and the Toronto Islands and Lake Ontario on the south side.
Population (2016)
115,510
Average household income (2016)
$103,047
History
The new Ward 10 Spadina–Fort York is made up of parts of the old Wards 19, 20, 27 and 28. Joe Cressy, who was first elected was Ward 20 councillor in 2014, is running in the new Ward 10. Ward 19 Councillor Mike Layton is running in the new Ward 11 University-Rosedale. Ward 27 Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam and Ward 28 Councillor Lucy Troisi are running against each other in the new Ward 13 Toronto Centre.
