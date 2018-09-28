Global News at 5:30 Toronto September 28 2018 6:17pm 01:50 Municipal election signs are up, so expect some broken rules Municipal election signs are allowed to go up 25 days before an election. Despite strict rules around where to put them, the city is already seeing violators. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4498435/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4498435/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?