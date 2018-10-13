Politics
October 13, 2018 2:23 am

Toronto election 2018: Ward 2 Etobicoke Centre

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Voting day in Toronto is on Oct. 22.

Global News
A A

Candidates

Bill Boersma
John Campbell*
Angelo Carnevale
Stephen Holyday*
Erica Kelly

* indicates an incumbent member of council running for re-election

TORONTO ELECTION: How, where and when to vote

Federal representative

Borys Wrzesnewskyj (Liberal)

Story continues below

Provincial representative

Kinga Surma (PC)

Boundary

The ward is located on the west side of Toronto and its rough boundaries are the Etobicoke Creek and the Mississauga-Toronto border on the west, Eglinton Avenue West, Martin Grove Road and Dixon Road on the north, the Humber River on the east, and Dundas Street West, Mimico Creek, Kipling Avenue, Bloor Street West and Highway 427 on the south.

Population (2016)

118,020

Average household income (2016)

$128,448

Ward history

Ward 2 combines two wards (Wards 3 and 4) for the 2018 election. Stephen Holyday was elected councillor for Ward 3 in 2014. He is the son of long-time city councillor and former Ontario MPP Doug Holyday. John Campbell was elected as councillor for Ward 4 in 2014. He previously served as a TDSB trustee from 2003 to 2010.

Google map of Toronto’s 25 wards

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2018 Toronto Election
Etobicoke Centre
Etobicoke Centre election results
Toronto City Council
Toronto election
Toronto Election 2018
Toronto politics
Ward 2
Ward 2 election results
Ward 2 Etobicoke Centre
Ward 2 Etobicoke Centre election results

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News