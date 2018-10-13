Toronto election 2018: Ward 2 Etobicoke Centre

Candidates

Bill Boersma

John Campbell*

Angelo Carnevale

Stephen Holyday*

Erica Kelly

* indicates an incumbent member of council running for re-election

Federal representative

Borys Wrzesnewskyj (Liberal)

Provincial representative

Kinga Surma (PC)

Boundary

The ward is located on the west side of Toronto and its rough boundaries are the Etobicoke Creek and the Mississauga-Toronto border on the west, Eglinton Avenue West, Martin Grove Road and Dixon Road on the north, the Humber River on the east, and Dundas Street West, Mimico Creek, Kipling Avenue, Bloor Street West and Highway 427 on the south.

Population (2016)

118,020

Average household income (2016)

$128,448

Ward history

Ward 2 combines two wards (Wards 3 and 4) for the 2018 election. Stephen Holyday was elected councillor for Ward 3 in 2014. He is the son of long-time city councillor and former Ontario MPP Doug Holyday. John Campbell was elected as councillor for Ward 4 in 2014. He previously served as a TDSB trustee from 2003 to 2010.

