John Tory wins 2nd term as mayor of Toronto

John Tory has won a second consecutive term as mayor of Toronto.

Tory defeated former chief city planner Jennifer Keesmaat and 33 other mayoral candidates in a 10-month campaign that had him lead in the opinion polls from start to finish.

The 2018 mayoral election, which was otherwise subdued with a lack of brand name candidates, was highlighted by Premier Doug Ford’s plan to cut the size of city council from 47 to 25 wards just weeks before voters headed to the polls.

The move prompted Keesmaat to enter the race on the last day of registration as the only recognizable progressive and left-leaning candidate.

READ MORE: Toronto election results 2018

Despite bold promises such as building 100,000 affordable housing units in 10 years, replacing the eastern portion of the Gardiner Expressway with a boulevard and touting her $50 billion transit plan, Keesmaat’s campaign failed to resonate with voters.

“Thank you to all of you that voted for me in this election,” Keesmaat said in her concession speech Monday night.

“I sincerely want to congratulate John Tory on his victory. Mr Tory has worked hard his whole life in political office and I’m sure that our mayor will return to office determined to make his time there count.”

Meanwhile, Tory presented himself as the stable option for Toronto voters by moving ahead with his SmartTrack plan promised in his 2014 election victory, a commitment to match a provincial investment of $25 million to fight crime in the city and keeping property taxes at or below the rate of inflation.

Tory also ran on the promise to continue to work with provincial and federal counterparts to secure funding for transit to build the downtown relief line and the Scarborough subway extension.

READ MORE: Toronto election 2018: Get to know your mayoral candidates

He also vowed to build 40,000 affordable housing units over 12 years by developing city-owned land.

Tory also said he would continue to work on eliminating traffic congestion and forge ahead with the city’s Vision Zero Road Safety plan to reduce fatalities and injuries by speeding up road redesign initiatives, installing zebra markings at more than 200 intersections and rolling out school and senior safety zones.

Tory, a former Ontario Progressive Conservative party leader from 2004 to 2009, defeated Doug Ford and Olivia Chow for the mayoral seat in 2014. He has said publicly that he would not seek a third term in office.

Tory is the 65th mayor of Toronto.