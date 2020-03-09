Crime

Boulder, Colo. Police Chief Maris Herold on Monday night confirmed that 10 people had died during the shooting at the King Soopers supermarket in the city earlier in the day. Of the 10 killed, Herold said the officer who died was Eric Talley, who had been serving with the department since 2010. A procession of police cars, fire trucks and ambulances was held that evening to honour Talley.