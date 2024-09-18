Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Canadian Coast Guard says crew member lost at sea off Newfoundland

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 18, 2024 5:14 pm
1 min read
A crew member of a Canadian Coast Guard ship has been lost at sea off the coast of southern Newfoundland. Canadian Coast Guard signage is shown in Vancouver on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. View image in full screen
A crew member of a Canadian Coast Guard ship has been lost at sea off the coast of southern Newfoundland. Canadian Coast Guard signage is shown in Vancouver on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
A crew member of a Canadian Coast Guard ship has been lost at sea off southern Newfoundland.

The agency said in a release Wednesday that an extensive search and rescue effort for the man was ended Tuesday evening.

He was reported missing on Monday morning when the CCGS Vincent Massey arrived in St. John’s, N.L.

The coast guard says there was an “immediate” search on the vessel for the crew member and when he wasn’t located the sea and air search began.

Wednesday’s announcement said the agency was “devastated to confirm” the crew member had been lost at sea, adding that decisions to end searches are “never taken lightly.”

The coast guard says the employee was last seen on board Sunday evening as the vessel sailed along the northeast coast of Newfoundland.

Spokeswoman Kariane Charron says no other details are being provided at this time and that the RCMP will be investigating the matter as a missing person case.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

