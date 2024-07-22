Blood Tribe hosts annual Kainai Indian Days at Stand Off’s Red Crow Park

Send this page to someone via email

The beating of drums and echo of powerful, traditional singing, along with the jingle of bell-adorned, handmade clothing could be heard throughout the Red Crow Park in Stand Off as the annual Kainai powwow and Celebration drew a crowd of hundreds.

Powwow dancers competing in a variety of categories could be seen performing to the same rhythm and celebrating their culture as a panel of expert judges watched on.

Blood Tribe councillor Maria Russell said the Kainai powwow is more than a celebration.

“We can make those connections with our past, our ancestors, by really showcasing, especially to our young people, some of the traditions that are passed on from generation to generation,” said Russell.

Russell wants the public to know the event defies all barriers.

“It doesn’t matter where you’re from, we welcome everyone,” Russell said.

The Kainai powwow and Celebration took place in Stand Off last Saturday.