The Curator

Our Beauty Editor’s top picks for Amazon’s Beauty Week

By Adriana Monachino Corus Radio
Posted September 5, 2024 7:28 pm
1 min read
Amazon Beauty Week View image in full screen
From a nourishing shower oil to a luxe nail strengthener, it's time to add these items to your cart.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

What’s better than Amazon Prime Day? Amazon’s Beauty Week, of course. The event is on now until September 12th, with deep discounts on coveted brand items across all beauty categories. From a nourishing shower oil to a luxe nail strengthener, it’s time to add these items to your cart ASAP. Happy shopping!

 

The buzz-worthy setting spray

L'Oreal Paris Infallible 3-second Setting Spray
A transfer-proof setting spray that dries in three seconds? Yes, please! This L’Oreal Paris is a true game-changer, boasting up to 36 hours of makeup wear. And it feels light as air upon application–simply mist it all over your complexion and lock in your look, sans the sticky feel.
$14.98 on Amazon (was $19.4)
Story continues below advertisement

 

The energizing eye masks

grace & stella eye masks
Grace & Stella Energizing Eye Masks
These luxe gold eye patches by Grace & Stella scream “self-care” and pair perfectly with a beverage of choice. The smoothing powers of hyaluronic acid and anti-inflammatory properties of chondrus crispus powder will leave you wondering, “What sorcery is this?”
$25.95 on Amazon (was $40)

 

The nourishing shower oil

Bioderma Atoderm Cleansing-Oil
Avoid compromising skin’s moisture barrier, especially during the colder months, with this Bioderma cleansing oil. It cleanses skin and helps replenish moisture for up to 24 hours and is gentle enough to be used on the face.
$23.98 on Amazon (was $29.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

The luxe nail strengthener

OPI Nail Strengthening Treatment with Tri-Flex Technology
After months of repairing my salon-damaged nails, this OPI strengthening treatment has been a savior. Enriched with vitamins A, E, C, biotin, and calcium, it helps strengthen and protect against chipping, peeling, and splitting with regular use.
$23.99 on Amazon (was $29.99)

 

The discreet pimple patches

Rael Miracle Invisible Spot Cover
These hypoallergenic spot covers have tapered edges and a clear, matte finish that blends with all skin tones. They’re discreet and effortless to wear in public, and the pack of 48 includes two sizes to treat every blemish.
$16.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

The ultimate hair styler

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System
This multi-styling tool will revolutionize your getting-ready routine. With a simple twist, it transforms from a hair dryer to a styling tool, providing ultra-fast drying without damaging strands. Say goodbye to split ends!
$296.99 on amazon (was $349.99)

 

The bestselling mascara

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Mascara
This drugstore favourite means business! Achieve soft, defined and fully fanned-out lashes with Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Mascara. Its unique brush reveals every lash for a stunning full effect, while the rosehip oil formula delivers length and volume without clumping.
$9.99 on Amazon (was $14.99)
© 2024 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

