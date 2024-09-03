Alberta First Nation condemns shooting death of 15-year-old, calls for RCMP resignations

Send this page to someone via email

As a community mourns the death of a teenager shot and killed by police after allegedly calling them for help, First Nations leaders and the boy’s family are condemning the officers’ actions and have made five requests.

The boy has been identified as Hoss Lightning, who had just turned 15 in August.

The teen was from Samson Cree Nation, one of four First Nation communities that make up Maskwacis in central Alberta.

Lightning died in the city of Wetaskiwin, which is just down the road from Maskwacis, about 70 kilometres south of Edmonton.

2:23 Violent crimes in Maskwacis have community members calling for action

The RCMP said officers responded around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, after receiving a 911 call from someone who said he was being followed by people who were trying to kill him.

Story continues below advertisement

A letter issued Monday by Samson Cree Nation Coun. Izaiah Swampy-Omeasoo, on behalf of the boy’s family, said Lightning was the one who made that call for help, only to end up dead.

“After making a distress call for assistance, a kid scared and alone with the assumption the last people he could trust be the police, to be killed,” the statement said. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "After making a distress call for assistance, a kid scared and alone with the assumption the last people he could trust be the police, to be killed," the statement said.

Just under an hour after the 911 call came in last Friday, RCMP said the officers found “an individual” on 56th Street and 37A Avenue in Wetaskiwin and approached him.

RCMP said the person had weapons on them, which the officers confiscated. Police did not say what kind of weapons they were.

“A confrontation occurred which resulted in two officers discharging their service firearms and the individual being struck. Officers immediately transitioned to life saving measures, rendering first aid to the individual and EMS was called. EMS transported the individual to the hospital however, despite lifesaving efforts, the individual died at the hospital,” the police statement from last week said.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating.

The teen’s family released an image of him, in which he is holding a photo of his late grandfather Hoss Saddleback, after whom he was named.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen An undated photo of Hoss Lightning holding a photo of his late grandfather Hoss Saddleback, after whom he was named. Supplied

The Lightning and Saddleback families said they condemn the officers’ actions to the fullest extent.

They called for residents to come together to stand up against injustice, to honour Lightning, and to work together to “repair the damage that has been done and seek out new, progressive ways for a better future.”

Five recommendations were presented in the family’s letter:

A call for the immediate resignation of the RCMP officers involved in the shooting A transparent and accountable investigation in which the people of Samson Cree Nation remain informed of the outcomes A call on the federal and provincial governments for greater access to funding for mental health and community based support services A candlelit vigil be held for Hoss Lightning That the chiefs of Treaty 6 call for greater cooperation and a serious policy reform on policing and de-escalation training when it comes to Indigenous Peoples

On Tuesday, the Alberta RCMP said it had seen the family statement and as previously stated, it was providing full transparency and “giving our full support to the ASIRT investigators who are overseeing the investigation into this incident.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We understand that events like these are traumatic for everyone involved. No matter the outcome of the ASIRT investigation, the Alberta RCMP extend our profound condolences to the family, loved ones and friends of the 15-year-old,” the RCMP said.

The family of Lightning expressed its gratitude for the love and support it has received thus far and asked for privacy as traditional funeral ceremonies take place.

“The family ask during this time, that they be allowed to grieve,” the statement said. “The family respectfully ask for those that wish to hold a vigil/protest/rally — to please kindly approach the matriarchs of the family first.”

A vigil will be held at some point, but a date has not yet been set.

2:25 Truth and Reconciliation calls to action progress too slow, Indigenous advocates say

Advocacy group Reconciliation Action Group also spoke out about Lightning’s death, saying instead of being protected by “those Canadians (who) claim (to) have sworn to protect and serve, this child was shot by not one, but two RCMP officers that responded to his cries for help.”

Story continues below advertisement

The RAG echoed the five calls for action outlined in the family’s letter.

“Our hearts are breaking for Hoss Lightning’s family. We send our deepest condolences to his family and the entire Samson Cree Nation community. Please know that we see you,” RAG said.

Two Indigenous Alberta NDP members spoke out Tuesday about the shooting.

Edmonton-West Henday MLA Brooks Arcand-Paul, who is a lawyer from Alexander First Nation, and Edmonton-Rutherford MLA Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse, who is from Michel First Nation and has worked to improved the lives of First Nations peoples, said they were devastated by the fatal shooting.

They also echoed the call for a fulsome and thorough investigation by ASIRT and policing reform.

“We reiterate the need for a comprehensive approach to fixing the structural problems with policing in this province. We stand with our colleagues who have called on the UCP to begin the gathering of race based data, and passing the Anti-Racism Act they voted down in 2022,” the two said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

“This is a terrible loss to the community and to the Samson Cree Nation. We call for a fully transparent and timely investigation of this incident, as well as a commitment to structural reform of policing in the province.”

“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones who we are sending our deepest sympathies to while they deal with the tragic loss of such a young life.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones who we are sending our deepest sympathies to while they deal with the tragic loss of such a young life."

Story continues below advertisement

While ASIRT is investigating, the RCMP said it was also doing an internal review to gather a full account of what took place, including police training, policy and response.