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1 comment

  1. Aamir
    June 18, 2026 at 2:07 pm

    Hahaha, seriously.

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Perspectives

B.C. First Nation banishes 5 members who pose serious safety risk

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 18, 2026 1:48 pm
1 min read
The Rock Glacier in Atlin, B.C. is seen in July 2001. The B.C. government declared a state of emergency for the northwestern Stikine Region on Mon. July 10, 2023, whose largest population centre is Atlin. The Little Blue River wildfire has been burning out of control in the area since July 6, 2023.
The Rock Glacier in B.C.'s Atlin Mountain is seen in July 2001. Credit: Kirk Miller
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A B.C. First Nation announced that it has banished five members of its community for the next three years as they pose a “serious risk to the safety and well-being” of the community.

In a notice posted on their Facebook page, the Taku River Tlingit First Nation said it has received significant concerns from community members and, as a result, has banished five men from the Atlin area, Five Mile, surrounding areas and the Taku Watershed.

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“Community safety remains a priority,” the Nation said in a statement.

If anyone sees any of the men violating the banishment order, the Nation is asking them to contact the Justice Department.

The Taku River Tlingit First Nation has Traditional Territories in the Yukon Territories, Northern British Columbia, Canada and Alaska, U.S.

Their administrative office is in Atlin, in northwestern B.C.

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Click to play video: 'Taku River Tlingit First Nation raise money to buy back 140-year-old blanket at auction'
Taku River Tlingit First Nation raise money to buy back 140-year-old blanket at auction

 

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