B.C. First Nation banishes 5 members who pose serious safety risk

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A B.C. First Nation announced that it has banished five members of its community for the next three years as they pose a “serious risk to the safety and well-being” of the community.

In a notice posted on their Facebook page, the Taku River Tlingit First Nation said it has received significant concerns from community members and, as a result, has banished five men from the Atlin area, Five Mile, surrounding areas and the Taku Watershed.

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“Community safety remains a priority,” the Nation said in a statement.

If anyone sees any of the men violating the banishment order, the Nation is asking them to contact the Justice Department.

The Taku River Tlingit First Nation has Traditional Territories in the Yukon Territories, Northern British Columbia, Canada and Alaska, U.S.

Their administrative office is in Atlin, in northwestern B.C.

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