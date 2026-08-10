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Perspectives

Porch geese trend taking off in Regina

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted August 10, 2026 9:29 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Porch geese, a honkin’ good time'
Porch geese, a honkin’ good time
Porch geese, a honkin’ good time
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Across the country, people are flocking together over a shared interest: porch geese.

Porch geese are decorative lawn geese that have taken off as a trend. They gained popularity in the ’70s and ’80s and seem to be making a comeback.

“I saw a lot of TikToks and I kept telling the family the only thing I want for Mother’s Day is a goose,” says Michelle Bozza, one porch goose owner in Regina.

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The fun doesn’t just end once you purchase a porch goose, that’s actually when it begins. Owners dress their geese up, often with second-hand children’s clothing, Temu purchases and even DIY outfits and share the outfit of the day online.

What’s really bringing the porch goose community together is a Facebook group with more than 14,000 members called Porch Goose Club of Canada — a space where people from across the country can share photos of their lawn geese.

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Local businesses have seen a hike in interest in porch geese as well; specifically, one goose model called ‘Giddy’ has gained a lot of popularity.

“The geese have been flying out all season long. We’ve been selling hundreds and hundreds of them,” says Karen Van Duyvendyk, owner of Regina’s Dutch Growers Home and Garden.

Ultimately, the trend is sparking creativity and a way for people to connect — no matter the distance.

Sania Ali has more details in the video above.

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