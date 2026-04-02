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3 comments

  1. Dimmy
    April 4, 2026 at 8:53 am

    Yeah I’m neurodivergent and I’m not fitting into the world of your evil mind. I am suffering but it’s not visible to you, common people are harassing me because they are colluding and gossiping against me lies. I am not seeing any opportunity to be free and housed, loved, employed. So now I’m angry and frustrated with the society that acts as an enemy.

  2. Anonymous
    April 3, 2026 at 9:59 pm

    But they already have Pride Season

  3. Try This
    April 3, 2026 at 1:03 pm

    We do not ‘celebrate’ people having an illness or disfunction. We acknowledge them, and include them, and make allowances (where possible).

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Canada

April 2nd is World Autism Awareness Day, celebrating people on the spectrum

By Ashley Beherns Global News
Posted April 2, 2026 11:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'World Autism Awareness Day'
World Autism Awareness Day
WATCH: April 2nd is World Autism Awareness Day, a day for inclusion and understanding to start Autism Awareness Month.
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April 2nd is World Autism Awareness Day, starting Autism Awareness Month.

“The stats are currently that there’s at least one in 50 children in Canada that are on the autism spectrum and more recent data suggests that it’s even more prevalent than that, so it affects all of us,” said Julain Tomlinson, CEO of Autism Services of Saskatoon.

Systems are designed for neurotypical people, bringing challenges for people with sensory issues.

“Being able to navigate a world that’s not really designed for neurodiverse folks, kind of an exploration process from employment, housing, and navigating the system,” said Aiden Young, a Person-Centred Consultant for Inclusion Saskatchewan.

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Young says there are many misconceptions about autism, especially on social media.

“There is a misconception that having a breakdown or nervous breakdown is a part of autism spectrum disorder and that is actually not really capturing the whole picture,” he said. “People with autism (are) not being rude, they are simply being overstimulated.”

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Tomlinson says Saskatoon has done great work around raising awareness and inclusion, but more work needs to be done.

“We need to create more inclusive workplaces, we need to be able to support our schools, they’re supporting children with autism. There’s a whole variety of things that we need to be doing.”

Young says talking to people on the spectrum is a great way to expand understanding.

“Take a step into the community and see all the diverse people out there and… going into a space where people with autism tend to connect and being able to connect with those folks.”

Throughout the month, Stacked Pancake House in Saskatoon will be donating $2 of every meal to Autism Services.

Watch above for more on what this day means for the autistic community and how neurotypical people can better educate themselves.

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