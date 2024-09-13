Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Lethbridge convention celebrates tattoo culture

By Jordan Prentice Global News
Posted September 13, 2024 8:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge convention celebrates tattoo culture'
Lethbridge convention celebrates tattoo culture
Hundreds of artists from across the nation are showcasing their talents at the Windy City Tattoo Show in Lethbridge, Alta., this weekend. Jordan Prentice has the story.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Windy City Tattoo Show has returned to Lethbridge for its seventh year, giving hundreds of tattoo artists the chance to highlight their work and gain some clientele.

Held at the Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre, the all-ages event features tattooing, piercing, contests and more.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The tattoo industry has grown over the last few years. A recent study by Narrative Research says one third of Canadians have tattoos, and most have no regrets about getting them.

The convention will run from Friday to Sunday.

 

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices