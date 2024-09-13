Lethbridge convention celebrates tattoo culture

Send this page to someone via email

The Windy City Tattoo Show has returned to Lethbridge for its seventh year, giving hundreds of tattoo artists the chance to highlight their work and gain some clientele.

Held at the Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre, the all-ages event features tattooing, piercing, contests and more.

The tattoo industry has grown over the last few years. A recent study by Narrative Research says one third of Canadians have tattoos, and most have no regrets about getting them.

The convention will run from Friday to Sunday.