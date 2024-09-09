Menu

The Curator

10 ways to give your home a cozy feel this fall

By Astrid Van Den Broek The Curator Team
Posted September 9, 2024 11:08 pm
1 min read
Cozy fall decor View image in full screen
Switch up your space this season with these perfectly cozy finds.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If your home’s summer vibe is light and airy, the arrival of fall calls for a cozy refresh. Time to grab a mug of tea and embrace the warmth! Not sure where to begin? Here are some simple, budget-friendly ways to make your space feel inviting as the temperatures drop.

 

Homsolver Fall Candles
Softer lighting is a great way to create a warm, inviting atmosphere and these 50-hour burn candles are perfect for that. Instead of the usual pumpkin spice, why not fill your home with the scents of fall like cider, cinnamon, jasmine and amber? It’s a cozy, seasonal twist that will elevate your space.
$24.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Bedsure Fleece Throw Blanket
As the weather cools, drape this soft throw blanket over your couch or bed to stay cozy while keeping the thermostat low. Available in a variety of colors and sizes, it provides warmth without the bulk, making it perfect for fall. (Save the heavy blankets for January!)
$15.33 on Amazon (was $18.99)

 

Faux Fur Plush Pillow Covers
You don’t need to invest in new pillows to refresh your home for fall. These cozy faux fur pillow covers are a perfect update, featuring invisible zippers for a sleek finish. Plus, they’re machine washable, and reviewers rave about how soft and fluffy they feel.
$21.99 on Amazon

 

Handcrafted Shiny Brass Tone Metal Plant Pot Flower Vase
Brass pairs beautifully with fall’s rich hues of red, orange and yellow. These decorative metal pots are a stylish way to showcase greenery like succulents, herbs, and more. Keep in mind, the set includes two different-sized pots and using a plastic liner is recommended to protect them.
$34.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Bare Home Super Soft Fleece Sheet Set
Fall is the perfect time to swap out your light linen sheets for cozy fleece ones to stay warm on cooler nights. Available in a variety of colours and sizes, these sheets are praised by reviewers for their quality and durability–especially at this price! They’re lighter than many fleece sets but still provide the warmth you need.
$69.99 on Amazon

 

Simple Table Lamp
Cozy lighting adds warmth to any space and this versatile lamp does just that while introducing texture with its linen shade. Reviewers love how it strikes the perfect balance between being bright and invitingly warm.
$21.99 on Amazon
More Recommendations

 

Fall Wreath
This wreath brings the beauty of fall–pumpkins, leaves and berries–right into your home. Don’t limit it to just the front door; it can easily add a seasonal touch to a bathroom, dining room window or any small space in need of fall charm.
$34.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Edison LED Globe Bulb, Dimmable 450 Lumens
Softer, dimmer lighting is key to creating a cozy atmosphere. These warm white 2500K dimmable bulbs emit a soft amber glow, perfect for setting a relaxed fall vibe—whether you’re reading, sipping tea, or just unwinding.
$24.99 on Amazon

 

Country Living Infrared Freestanding Electric Fireplace Stove Heater
While this heater is a bit of an investment, you won’t regret it—especially come January! Available in several colors, it works with or without heat, so you can enjoy the cozy fireplace look even when it’s not too cold. Plus, when you’re snuggled up on the couch, the included remote control lets you adjust it without getting up.
$379.99 on Amazon (was $399.99)

 

Amearea Premium Soft Fluffy Rug Modern Shag Carpet
Warmth isn’t just for your couch. Keep your toes cozy with this affordable, textured shag rug. It features grip dots on the bottom to stay in place, but note that it will arrive thin and may need a few days to fully fluff up.
$28.99 on Amazon
Advertisement
