Cozy throws for chilly autumn evenings

As the days become crisp and thoughts turn to settling inside with a book, you might be thinking it’s time to update that tired blanket on your couch to something more “autumn chic.” While there are many options out there, we’ve curated the best ones with a fall palette in mind. You’ll be ready to create your own cheerful nest for those rainy days ahead.

Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket Think cozy nights by the fire with this reversible throw. The richly coloured side (comes in 17 colours!) is made with soft flannel, while the opposite side features a nubby white sherpa. This blanket invites you to snuggle with your loved ones late into the evening with nary a chill. $29.99 on Amazon

Utopia Fleece Blanket Sink into this rich microfibre flannel after a long day. Light enough for all seasons and to use on the couch or as an extra bed cover, the material is easily washed and comes in various sizes, from throw to king. $18.99 on Amazon

Plaid Blanket Nothing says autumn like a pretty plaid accent and this one comes in light colours like brown and apple green that are reminiscent of a walk through the leaves. Made with soft acrylic that reviewers say doesn’t shed like some chenille blankets, it’s also a lighter weight that can accent a side chair or the back of the couch. $39.99 on Amazon

Chunky Cotton Knit Throw Embrace that seaside cottage vibe all season long with a chunky knit throw. These West Elm versions will provide your space with luxurious texture–from the living room to the bedroom. $194 at West Elm

OUI Jacquard Printed Throw For the book lover who enjoys cozy afternoons, this jacquard-patterned blanket is the perfect companion. With a versatile design that complements any style or décor, it features a light side and a darker reverse for added contrast. The woodland-themed option, adorned with tree and deer motifs, captures the essence of autumn. Made from eco-friendly fibers, including recycled polyester and cotton, this blanket combines comfort with sustainability. $49.99 at Indigo

Pretty Fall Patchwork Quilt Accent your farmer’s market pumpkins and apples with this pretty fall patchwork-patterned quilt. While it looks like a real patchwork quilt, it’s actually made from soft velveteen and features a soft white reverse side, meaning washing and care are a breeze. $41.16 on Etsy

Heated Throw They’ll never know that this sumptuous brushed nickel coloured throw is also heated. Featuring four heat settings and a four hour auto shutoff, this one is perfect for those evenings you fall asleep on the couch during a movie. $59.97 at Walmart

Mr. Sandman Shaggy Sherpa Weighted Blanket For those who prefer the security of a weighted blanket, this one features a top layer of soothing faux fur. Ceramic beads sewn into pockets across the blanket provide even weight distribution to give extra comfort to those with anxiety or sleep difficulties. $73.1 on Amazon (was $89.99)

Orange Ruched Faux Fur Blanket For staying cozy on a car ride, at a hotel, or during an evening on the porch with your furry friend, this stylish orange ruched blanket is a perfect choice. Its luxurious texture complements any décor and is available in rich brown, grey, white and more. $99.99 on Amazon

Home Decor Farmhouse Fall Fleece Throw Blanket Get in the mood for a day of raking leaves followed by cuddling up with a pumpkin spice latte with this fleece throw. Comes in this pumpkin design, or many other autumn themes to suit your mood, from playful foxes to autumn leaves to words that inspire gratitude and thanks for the season. $38.99 on Amazon