Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Ottawa to expand 30-year amortizations, raise insured mortgage cap

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 16, 2024 10:40 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New Canadian mortgage rules criticized'
New Canadian mortgage rules criticized
It's being described by the federal government as a way for young Canadians to get into the housing market. But as Travis Prasad reports, critics say new rules that extend mortgage amortization to 30 years will help very few – Aug 1, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Liberal government on Monday announced proposed changes to the Canadian mortgage market, expanding the availability of 30-year amortizations and raising the cap on insured mortgage products.

First-time homebuyers, as well as those purchasing new builds, will soon be able to take out insured mortgages with a 30-year amortization, up from the typical 25-year payback period.

Additionally, the Liberals are raising the price cap for taking out insured mortgages to $1.5 million compared with the previous bar of $1 million.

Both proposed changes would go into effect on Dec. 15.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland made the announcements on Monday in Ottawa where members of Parliament are reconvening for the start of the fall sitting in the House of Commons.

Story continues below advertisement

She positioned the changes as helping Canadians to afford a first home.

Click to play video: 'Feds announce government land will be leased to build more affordable housing'
Feds announce government land will be leased to build more affordable housing

Extending amortizations helps to reduce the monthly burden of carrying a mortgage, though a homeowner is likely to pay more in interest over the life of the loan.

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Because households have to put down more than 20 per cent upfront when purchasing a home with an uninsured mortgage, the current price cap for insured mortgages creates a significant barrier for Canadians looking to purchase a property worth more than $1 million.

Trending Now

In some of Canada’s most expensive housing markets, the average home price is already above that bar, making it difficult for some prospective buyers to save enough to ever own a home.

Under the proposed changes, an individual could put down between five and 20 per cent of the value of a home worth up to $1.5 million, lowering the size of the down payment needed.

Story continues below advertisement

The proposals come after the Liberals instituted new changes as of Aug. 1 to allow 30-year amortizations for first-time homebuyers taking out insured mortgages on new builds.

Click to play video: 'Liberal plan for 30-year mortgage amortizations begins'
Liberal plan for 30-year mortgage amortizations begins
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices