Recipe:

Faux Foie – Vegan Pâté

Notes: Best to make this at least 24 hours before serving as the flavour will intensify.

Ingredients:

1 cup raw cashews (whole)

2 tbsp Coconut Oil (refined)

3 shallots, sliced

4 button mushrooms, sliced

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1/3 cup brandy

1 cup water

2 tbsp white miso paste

1 tbsp tomato paste

1 tbsp Kosher salt

½ tsp five-spice powder

¼ tsp black pepper, ground

Zest from half an orange

1/3 cup Coconut Oil (refined)

Method:

Soak the cashews overnight.

In a saucepan, on low-medium heat, add 2 tbsp of coconut oil and sweat the shallots, mushrooms, and garlic. Cook without browning for about 5 minutes stirring every minute or so.

To the pan, add brandy, but be careful as the mixture may flambe; best practice is to move the pan away from the heat source when adding the brandy and then return to the heat. Reduce for about 5-10 minutes, until half of the brandy is evaporated.

When the brandy has reduced by half, add water, miso, tomato paste, salt, five-spice powder, black pepper, orange zest, cashews, and remaining coconut oil.

Bring to a simmer and remove from heat.

In a high-power blender, carefully pour the hot mixture in, blend for 1-2 minutes until smooth.

Quickly pour mixture into a heat-proof container, like a mason jar.

Allow to cool in refrigerator for 8 hours.

To serve, remove the pâté from the fridge and toast or grill slices of a nice loaf of bread with olive oil and sea salt. Pair with jam or wine jelly from a farmers’ market. For Peake-catered events, we serve this dish pipped in a gougère with fig jam.