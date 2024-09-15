Recipe:
Faux Foie – Vegan Pâté
Notes: Best to make this at least 24 hours before serving as the flavour will intensify.
Ingredients:
1 cup raw cashews (whole)
2 tbsp Coconut Oil (refined)
3 shallots, sliced
4 button mushrooms, sliced
2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
1/3 cup brandy
1 cup water
2 tbsp white miso paste
1 tbsp tomato paste
1 tbsp Kosher salt
½ tsp five-spice powder
¼ tsp black pepper, ground
Zest from half an orange
1/3 cup Coconut Oil (refined)
Method:
Soak the cashews overnight.
In a saucepan, on low-medium heat, add 2 tbsp of coconut oil and sweat the shallots, mushrooms, and garlic. Cook without browning for about 5 minutes stirring every minute or so.
To the pan, add brandy, but be careful as the mixture may flambe; best practice is to move the pan away from the heat source when adding the brandy and then return to the heat. Reduce for about 5-10 minutes, until half of the brandy is evaporated.
When the brandy has reduced by half, add water, miso, tomato paste, salt, five-spice powder, black pepper, orange zest, cashews, and remaining coconut oil.
Bring to a simmer and remove from heat.
In a high-power blender, carefully pour the hot mixture in, blend for 1-2 minutes until smooth.
Quickly pour mixture into a heat-proof container, like a mason jar.
Allow to cool in refrigerator for 8 hours.
To serve, remove the pâté from the fridge and toast or grill slices of a nice loaf of bread with olive oil and sea salt. Pair with jam or wine jelly from a farmers’ market. For Peake-catered events, we serve this dish pipped in a gougère with fig jam.
