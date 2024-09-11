Infuse your space with these fall interior faves

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Whether your fall interior style is loaded with green tartan and giant tarnished candlesticks with a Highland Fling feel (me) or it’s organized, a little sparse and labeled like crazy after a summer on the run (also me)–chances are you’re craving that fresh start. Between back to school, Virgo birthdays and adjusting to the ice bath of a new schedule, a little warmth and some clever design touches go a long way at this time of year. Wake us up when September ends!
New Views
Mirrors are a tough one because most of us get used to making do with what we already have and focus on the smaller, easier-to-swap-out pieces. But I promise you, this is a shake-up worth exploring. Perhaps it’s for your coveted closet area (must be full length!) or something chic at the front door (read: last minute makeup checker!). The right reflector in the right space makes for a total game changer.
Perennial Cool
I have just covered my home studio in mid-sized, black and gold, peel-and-stick wallpaper loaded with laser cut roses. Easy to apply, high drama and artful all at once, this time-tested trick is a superhighway to pro styling vibes.
Country Girl
Pamela Anderson and her return to Vancouver Island has had a deep impact on my design sensibility of late (I live not far from her down the road). Steeped in natural design elements and throwback charm, she reminds us that the act of creating the feeling of a coastal sanctuary is possible just about anywhere.
