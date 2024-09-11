Menu

The Curator

Infuse your space with these fall interior faves

By Susie Wall The Curator Team
Posted September 11, 2024 7:00 am
1 min read
floral wallpaper View image in full screen
Craving that fresh start? Upgrade your space with these top decor finds for fall.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether your fall interior style is loaded with green tartan and giant tarnished candlesticks with a Highland Fling feel (me) or it’s organized, a little sparse and labeled like crazy after a summer on the run (also me)–chances are you’re craving that fresh start. Between back to school, Virgo birthdays and adjusting to the ice bath of a new schedule, a little warmth and some clever design touches go a long way at this time of year. Wake us up when September ends!

 

New Views

Mirrors are a tough one because most of us get used to making do with what we already have and focus on the smaller, easier-to-swap-out pieces. But I promise you, this is a shake-up worth exploring. Perhaps it’s for your coveted closet area (must be full length!) or something chic at the front door (read: last minute makeup checker!). The right reflector in the right space makes for a total game changer.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Asymmetrical Mirror
I adore the modern, calming lines of this organic shaped mirror.
$82.99 on Amazon

 

Arched Full Length Mirror
I have just installed a full-length arched mirror in my dressing area, and I have no clue how I survived before its triumphant arrival. It’s the perfect intersection of high style and practicality.
$119.99 on Amazon

 

Dainah Arch Full Length Wall Mirror with Wood Frame
Dainah Arch Full Length Wall Mirror with Wood Frame
Also available in a darker walnut version, the Dainah wood mirror infuses a calming, sophisto touch to pretty much any space.
$369.99 (was $404.99) at Wayfair
Story continues below advertisement

 

Perennial Cool

I have just covered my home studio in mid-sized, black and gold, peel-and-stick wallpaper loaded with laser cut roses. Easy to apply, high drama and artful all at once, this time-tested trick is a superhighway to pro styling vibes.

 

Runtoo Large Flower Wall Art Decals
Insider advice? A backdrop brimming with jewel-toned blooms will elevate your space, lickety split.
$21.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Vintage Flower Canvas Wall Art
If you’re not in the mood for something that sticks, no problem. A painting full of peonies is an equally whimsical alternative.
$25.99 on Amazon
More Recommendations

 

Country Girl

Pamela Anderson and her return to Vancouver Island has had a deep impact on my design sensibility of late (I live not far from her down the road). Steeped in natural design elements and throwback charm, she reminds us that the act of creating the feeling of a coastal sanctuary is possible just about anywhere.

Story continues below advertisement

 

I Love You: Recipes from the Heart by Pamela Anderson
A cooking tome focused on recipes from the heart–sign us up!
$44.97 on Amazon

 

Hammered Glass Pitcher
There is just something so indescribably charming about a thick-walled, bottle green glass pitcher.
$45.90 at Zara

 

Striped Cotton Throw Pillow
Striped Cotton Throw Pillow
I am completely obsessed with the laser thin powder pink stripes on this cotton throw pillow. And look at how cool it looks against those inky checks!
$109 at Zara
Story continues below advertisement

 

Hunting Season Tablecloth
Hunting Season Tablecloth
Part of hatching a cool hideaway in the country must include a toile tablecloth.
Starting at $24 at Simons
