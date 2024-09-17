Shop our top 5 deals of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Read on for our top five deals of the week. Save big on Redken, Dyson and more coveted brand items.

Redken Big Blowout Heat Protection Gel Get instant, all-day volume with this heat-protective blow-dry gel. It leaves hair soft and bouncy without weighing it down, ensuring your style stays fresh and full throughout the day. Perfect for long-lasting, voluminous blowouts. $24.1 on Amazon (was $30.79)

Sephora Retractable Rouge Gel Lip Liner This retractable lip liner features a creamy gel-cream formula that enhances lip contours for a fuller, softer look. With a built-in sharpener, it offers easy application and a smooth glide. $9 at Sephora (was $18)

High Waisted Leggings These high-waisted leggings feature an elastic tummy control waistband to flatter your figure and provide a sleek, sculpted look. Ideal for yoga, running, or cycling, the peach hip design enhances your natural shape, while side pockets add functionality for daily wear. $14.39 on Amazon (was $17.99)

Clear Glass Coffee Cups These sleek double-walled espresso cups feature insulating borosilicate glass that keeps beverages hot or cold longer while remaining cool to the touch. Hand-blown for a striking visual effect, they’re durable, lightweight, lead-free and resistant to temperature changes. $28.25 on Amazon (was $31.39)

Dyson V11 Origin Cordless Vacuum This Dyson vacuum provides powerful suction for deep cleaning carpets, hard floors and pet hair like no other. It features advanced filtration, converts to a handheld and offers up to 60 minutes of runtime. Includes versatile attachments for efficient whole-home cleaning. $649.99 on Amazon (was $799.99)