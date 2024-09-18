Guelph Royals manager named as best in Intercounty Baseball League for 2024

The Intercounty Baseball League has announced the first of its post-season awards.
Royals manager Dino Roumel has been named the Troy May memorial award winner as manager of the year.
Roumel helped lead Guelph to a fourth-place finish with a 24 and 18 regular season record.
The Royals also managed to reach the championship final for the first time in 20 years.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
They eliminated last season’s champs, the Welland Jackfish, in the semi-finals before being swept by the eventual champions Barrie Baycats in the championship series.
Baseball star Joey Votto reflects on career after surprise retirement: ‘It called to me’
Trending Now
Comments