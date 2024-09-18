Menu

Sports

Guelph Royals manager named as best in Intercounty Baseball League for 2024

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 18, 2024 4:35 pm
1 min read
Guelph Royals manager Dino Roumel was named the Troy May memorial award winner as the 2024 manager of the year. View image in full screen
Guelph Royals manager Dino Roumel was named the Troy May memorial award winner as the 2024 manager of the year. IBL / Twitter
The Intercounty Baseball League has announced the first of its post-season awards.

Royals manager Dino Roumel has been named the Troy May memorial award winner as manager of the year.

Roumel helped lead Guelph to a fourth-place finish with a 24 and 18 regular season record.

The Royals also managed to reach the championship final for the first time in 20 years.

They eliminated last season’s champs, the Welland Jackfish, in the semi-finals before being swept by the eventual champions Barrie Baycats in the championship series.

