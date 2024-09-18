Guelph Royals manager named as best in Intercounty Baseball League for 2024

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Intercounty Baseball League has announced the first of its post-season awards.

Royals manager Dino Roumel has been named the Troy May memorial award winner as manager of the year.

Roumel helped lead Guelph to a fourth-place finish with a 24 and 18 regular season record.

The Royals also managed to reach the championship final for the first time in 20 years.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They eliminated last season’s champs, the Welland Jackfish, in the semi-finals before being swept by the eventual champions Barrie Baycats in the championship series.

3:24 Baseball star Joey Votto reflects on career after surprise retirement: ‘It called to me’