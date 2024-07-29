Menu

Entertainment

Ashley Callingbull is the 1st Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 29, 2024 6:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'How Canada’s first Indigenous ‘Mrs. Universe’ overcame hardships and is inspiring others'
How Canada’s first Indigenous ‘Mrs. Universe’ overcame hardships and is inspiring others
Ashley Callingbull, Canada’s first Indigenous ‘Mrs. Universe,’ is inspiring others by opening up about her experience with childhood poverty and abuse. – Aug 14, 2020
Alberta’s Ashley Callingbull has become the first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada.

The 34-year-old model, actress and television host from Enoch Cree Nation, which butts up against the west side of Edmonton, was crowned in Windsor, Ont., on Saturday.

Callingbull is currently an in-game host for the National Hockey League, Canadian Football League, and the National Lacrosse League.

She has acted in APTN series Blackstone and Tribal, and received awards and recognition for her community work and activism.

Click to play video: 'Enoch Cree Nation’s Ashley Callingbull named in-game co-host for Edmonton Elks'
Enoch Cree Nation’s Ashley Callingbull named in-game co-host for Edmonton Elks

Callingbull previously broke barriers when she became the first Canadian and Indigenous person to win Mrs. Universe in 2015 and the first Indigenous woman to appear as a “Sports Illustrated” model in 2022.

She will compete for the title of Miss Universe in Mexico in November.

“This is the most surreal feeling. I’ve been chasing this dream for years and I’m still in awe that it really came true,” Callingbull wrote in a social media post.

“Representation truly matters because when one of us wins, we all win.”

Click to play video: 'Woman of Vision: Ashley Callingbull-Burnham'
Woman of Vision: Ashley Callingbull-Burnham
© 2024 The Canadian Press

