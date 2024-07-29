Ashley Callingbull is the 1st Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s Ashley Callingbull has become the first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada.

The 34-year-old model, actress and television host from Enoch Cree Nation, which butts up against the west side of Edmonton, was crowned in Windsor, Ont., on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Callingbull is currently an in-game host for the National Hockey League, Canadian Football League, and the National Lacrosse League.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

She has acted in APTN series Blackstone and Tribal, and received awards and recognition for her community work and activism.

Callingbull previously broke barriers when she became the first Canadian and Indigenous person to win Mrs. Universe in 2015 and the first Indigenous woman to appear as a “Sports Illustrated” model in 2022.

She will compete for the title of Miss Universe in Mexico in November.

“This is the most surreal feeling. I’ve been chasing this dream for years and I’m still in awe that it really came true,” Callingbull wrote in a social media post.

“Representation truly matters because when one of us wins, we all win.”

Story continues below advertisement