Canada

Wacey Rabbit and Ashley Callingbull take up roles with Saskatoon Blades

By Derek Bidwell Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 10:11 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Blades welcome back Wacey Rabbit, wife Ashley Callingbull also joins organization' Saskatoon Blades welcome back Wacey Rabbit, wife Ashley Callingbull also joins organization
The Saskatoon Blades brought back a familiar face to join the coaching staff.

It is not too often that a husband and wife are brought in to work for a team at the same time, but that is what happened on Monday when the Saskatoon Blades welcomed back Wacey Rabbit, this time as one of their assistant coaches.

They also welcomed on board his wife Ashley Callingbull, who has accomplished plenty including winning the 2015 Mrs. Universe pageant.

Callingbull will act as a team ambassador for the Blades and the Saskatchewan Rush.

“I actually work with a lot of women and children in the communities, and here within Saskatoon, so I am here quite often here,” Callingbull said.

“Now it is going to be easier for me to be more accessible to these communities, so that is exciting for me. Because I won’t have to travel so far, I can just get in my car and go make a difference wherever it’s needed.”

This young couple, who were married less than a year ago, are looking forward to becoming a part of our community and are especially excited about helping the Indigenous community, and being an inspiration for youth looking to chase their dreams.

“It is important for the young Indigenous, our youth, to feel empowered,” Rabbit said.

“There are so many of our young men and women breaking barriers today. And you know, whether that is on purpose or with help along the way, we need each other, and we need to support each other and that is something I really believe in.”

“I work with a lot of women who are in shelters, so escaping domestic violence,” Callingbull said.

“That is something I grew up with. So being a part of that and giving these women another chance at life, for me that is what is most important,” she said.

“I can make a bigger difference, now that I am here full time.”

