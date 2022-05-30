Enoch Cree Nation’s Ashley Callingbull named in-game co-host for Edmonton Elks

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks have named a new game-day host and she will likely be a familiar face to many in Alberta.

On Monday, the CFL football club announced Ashley Callingbull will join CISN Country’s Chris Scheetz as an in-game host.

Callingbull is from Enoch Cree Nation and has had many successes, from becoming the first Indigenous woman to appear in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition to being the face of a major Nike campaign.

Callingbull was also crowned Mrs. Universe in 2015.

“Being a proud member of Treaty Six, I’ve always been a fan of Edmonton’s sports teams. I’m excited to join one of my hometown teams with the Edmonton Elks,” Callingbull said in a news release Monday.

Callingbull was born in Enoch Cree Nation west of Edmonton.

“Having Ashley be a game-day voice of the Elks is not only a source of pride for Enoch, but all Treaty Six First Nations,” Enoch Cree Nation Chief Billy Morin said.

Callingbull will make her debut at the Elks pre-season game Friday night against the Calgary Stampeders at Commonwealth Stadium.

“As a community-owned team, one of our club’s goals is to develop meaningful opportunities that help build our community and provide practical ways for others to climb the ladder we’re helping to create,” said Elks president and CEO Victor Cui.

“Ashley’s appointment is a great opportunity to show children what inclusion means and how it can benefit us all.”

Tickets to Friday’s pre-season game are $15, with proceeds going to support the Canada-Ukraine Foundation.