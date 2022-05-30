Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Enoch Cree Nation’s Ashley Callingbull named in-game co-host for Edmonton Elks

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted May 30, 2022 12:22 pm
Mrs. Universe Ashley Callingbull speaking at the University of Manitoba Friday. View image in full screen
Mrs. Universe Ashley Callingbull speaking at the University of Manitoba Friday. Sean Leslie / Global News

The Edmonton Elks have named a new game-day host and she will likely be a familiar face to many in Alberta.

On Monday, the CFL football club announced Ashley Callingbull will join CISN Country’s Chris Scheetz as an in-game host.

Callingbull is from Enoch Cree Nation and has had many successes, from becoming the first Indigenous woman to appear in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition to being the face of a major Nike campaign.

Callingbull was also crowned Mrs. Universe in 2015.

“Being a proud member of Treaty Six, I’ve always been a fan of Edmonton’s sports teams. I’m excited to join one of my hometown teams with the Edmonton Elks,” Callingbull said in a news release Monday.

Read more: Enoch Cree model becomes 1st Indigenous woman in Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition

Story continues below advertisement

Callingbull was born in Enoch Cree Nation west of Edmonton.

Trending Stories

“Having Ashley be a game-day voice of the Elks is not only a source of pride for Enoch, but all Treaty Six First Nations,” Enoch Cree Nation Chief Billy Morin said.

Click to play video: 'How Canada’s first Indigenous ‘Mrs. Universe’ overcame hardships and is inspiring others' How Canada’s first Indigenous ‘Mrs. Universe’ overcame hardships and is inspiring others
How Canada’s first Indigenous ‘Mrs. Universe’ overcame hardships and is inspiring others – Aug 14, 2020

Callingbull will make her debut at the Elks pre-season game Friday night against the Calgary Stampeders at Commonwealth Stadium.

“As a community-owned team, one of our club’s goals is to develop meaningful opportunities that help build our community and provide practical ways for others to climb the ladder we’re helping to create,” said Elks president and CEO Victor Cui.

“Ashley’s appointment is a great opportunity to show children what inclusion means and how it can benefit us all.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Alberta-born Cree model becomes face of Nike campaign — ‘Breaking some glass ceilings’

Tickets to Friday’s pre-season game are $15, with proceeds going to support the Canada-Ukraine Foundation.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton sports tagCFL tagEdmonton Elks tagEnoch Cree Nation tagEnoch tagEdmonton Football Club tagAshley Callingbull tagEdmonton Elks game-day host tagEdmonton Elks host tagEdmonton Elks in-game host tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers