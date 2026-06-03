Grouse Mountain unveils giant Canadian flag as FIFA World Cup set to begin

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With the first FIFA World Cup game in Vancouver coming up, Grouse Mountain has unveiled what it hopes will be a photographed landmark when visitors arrive.

On Wednesday morning, Grouse Mountain officially unveiled the largest Canadian flag ever displayed on a mountain.

It was first spotted on Tuesday on The Cut ski run and can be seen from across Metro Vancouver.

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The flag is 160 metres by 80 metres, which is approximately the size of two football fields. It weighs about 3,000 pounds and more than 70 people were involved in installing it, according to staff at Grouse Mountain.

“This is a moment designed to be seen not just from the mountain, but from across the city, from the sky, and around the world,” Adam Rootman, senior director of marketing for Grouse Mountain Resort, said in a statement.

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“As Vancouver welcomes international visitors, we wanted to put our support behind the home squad in a way that is truly unforgettable.

Staff said they will also contact the Guinness Book of World Records for the title of largest flag unfurled on a mountain.