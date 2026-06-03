2 starters questionable for Winnipeg Blue Bombers season opener

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The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have a couple of question marks with just 48 hours until their season opener.

Starting centre Tui Eli and cornerback Major Williams are both listed as questionable to play on Friday. Both players were limited in Wednesday’s closed-door practice according to the official injury report with Eli dealing with an ankle injury and Williams sporting a hip problem.

Six other players have already been ruled out after missing both practices this week. Wide receiver Kevens Clercius (knee), defensive lineman Tanner Schmekel (calf), linebacker Lane Novak (knee), linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox (ankle), and defensive backs Cam Allen (knee), and Ethan Ball (thigh) all won’t play in the season opener.

Santos-Knox and Schmekel will both start the season on the six-game injured list, but Santos-Knox is expected to miss the entire season after getting hurt on the first day of training camp.

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American Tyler Elsbury practiced with the first team offence at centre on Tuesday after spending time on their practice roster last season. Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea sounded pretty confident in the six-foot-six, 333-pounder if he’s called into the starting lineup.

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“He’s a big, strong guy,” O’Shea told reporters on Wednesday. “I sat beside him the other day in a meeting and his one leg was bigger than me. So, he played a tough brand of football in college (Iowa) too. So, certainly a style that we like.

“We think he can play multiple positions too. We think he can step in at centre. I think he can probably play guard too, so, that kind of versatility helps.”

The Bombers should have five of their free agent acquisitions in the lineup on Friday in Tim White, Jake Ceresna, Jarell Broxton, Tommy Nield, and Jonathan Moxey.

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Moxey, who is expected to start at the field-side cornerback position, is entering his seventh CFL season and the 31-year-old believes he brings a lot to the new look Bombers secondary.

“I just want to bring a tenacity,” Moxey said. “I want to bring a veteran presence in the secondary, consistency, versatility, a lot of things, you know what I’m saying?

“But most importantly I just want to be here, be in the moment, be where my feet are, play one play at a time, and help this defence become a better unit and help us win games.”

The Bombers open the season on the road on Friday night against the Calgary Stampeders.