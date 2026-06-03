Rourke’s goal is Grey Cup win, not making history

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Nathan Rourke has the opportunity to accomplish something this season that’s never been done in CFL history.

No Canadian has captured the CFL’s outstanding player award in consecutive years. Russ Jackson won it three times over his legendary career with the Ottawa Rough Riders in 1963, ’66 and ’69.

Last year, Rourke became just the fifth player to win the award and was also named the league’s top Canadian. Rourke was the first quarterback to complete that sweep since Jackson in 1969. Winnipeg’s Brady Oliveira in 2024, Calgary’s Jon Cornish in 2013 and Ottawa’s Tony Gabriel in 1978 are the other Canadian MOP winners.

“Just like any other player, I want to be a great player and want to be regarded as such,” the B.C Lions star said. “I do believe even if you’re someone who wins multiple individual awards, if you don’t win the big one that’s what people are going to say.

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“You always play to win and that’s certainly the goal this year.”

Only five players have earned consecutive outstanding player awards, the last being Winnipeg’s Zach Collaros (2021-22). Doug Flutie won it four straight years and six times over seven seasons (1991-94, 96-97) with B.C., Calgary and Toronto before returning to the NFL.

The others were Jackie Parker (1957-58), Dieter Brock (1980-81) and Anthony Calvillo (2008-09). But all are Americans.

The six-foot-one, 209-pound Rourke enjoyed a record-setting ’25 campaign, throwing for a career-high 5,290 yards and 31 touchdowns to lead the Lions (11-7) to second in the West Division. He also ran for 564 yards — tops among CFL quarterbacks — and averaged 9.2 yards per carry while scoring 10 touchdowns.

Rourke’s 5,290 passing yards was a single-season CFL record for a Canadian quarterback. The Victoria native’s 31 TD strikes were second-most by a Canadian behind Jackson’s 33 in 1969.

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But B.C.’s season ended bitterly with a 24-21 West Division final loss at Mosaic Stadium to the eventual Grey Cup-champion Saskatchewan Roughriders.

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“I don’t know if you’re ever really over it,” Rourke said. “I think it’s one of those things where it’s less of a wash and more of just having to move on because it’s taking up too much of your head space.

“When I look back at my career, I think the ’25 team will be where I feel like we really had everything we needed to win it, which makes it all that more disappointing. Hopefully we’re able to bring it home at some point soon so that can feel a little bit better.”

The ’26 season begins Thursday with Hamilton hosting Montreal in a rematch of last year’s East Division final. The Ticats resume chasing their first CFL title since ’99 — the CFL’s longest championship drought — while the Alouettes dropped a 25-17 Grey Cup decision to Saskatchewan.

B.C. opens its campaign June 13 visiting the Riders in the season opener for both.

Despite his stellar ’25 season, Rourke, 28, said there’s plenty of room for improvement.

“I’m trying to take the next step in the offence and just be more efficient in continuing to get the ball to our playmakers,” he said. “I think the real challenge going into this season is just trying to be able to adapt to defences and how they adapt and evolve.

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“Now there’s a full year of tape on our tendencies and what we like to do. Corey Mace (Saskatchewan’s head coach) is going to have a plan for us and so it’s how do we adapt to that and still be able to perform at the same level?”

This year, CFL teams will no longer win games with a single off a missed field goal that sails through the end zone. Now, no points will be awarded for errant field goals, punts or kickoffs that go through the end zone — either in the air or via a bounce.

If a returner fields a missed field goal, punt or kickoff in the end zone and either kneels or is tackled in the end zone trying to forward the ball, a single will be awarded.

Also, there will be a 35-second automatic reset on the play clock rather than the traditional 20 seconds. Once action ceases, the 35-second clock will begin.

And each CFL stadium will have team benches on opposite sides of the field.

Two teams will feature new head coaches in 2026. After five seasons and two Grey Cup wins in Toronto, Ryan Dinwiddie left to become the Ottawa Redblacks’ head coach/GM, with Shawn Burke becoming vice-president of football operations.

Mike Miller, Toronto’s quarterback coach from 2022-25, takes over as head coach. And he’ll have a familiar face under centre as Chad Kelly returns after missing all of 2025 with a leg injury suffered in the ’24 East final.

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Under Miller, Kelly was the CFL’s outstanding player in 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2026.