Roughriders try to focus on football with Elks visiting following Dalke’s death

Send this page to someone via email

As they process their emotions over the recent death of teammate Jayden Dalke, the Saskatchewan Roughriders are still attempting to focus on Thursday’s CFL game against the Edmonton Elks.

Dalke and Bhishma Rajyaguru, a 22-year-old from Regina, were both killed in a two-vehicle collision Saturday evening just outside Lumsden, about 30 kilometres north of Regina.

RCMP said Dalke, 30, was driving a silver SUV northbound in the southbound lane of the divided highway when his vehicle collided with Rajyaguru’s black SUV. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

RCMP said alcohol and cannabis were found in Dalke’s vehicle. Autopsies and toxicology tests are being conducted.

The Riders were gathering for their first practice following a bye week on Sunday when the players were informed of the accident and Dalke’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

2:09 CFL player Jayden Dalke dies in double-fatal crash

Practice was then cancelled, but the team returned to the field Monday to prepare for the Elks and the battle for first place in the West Division.

While many of the Riders declined to take questions about Dalke and the accident, quarterback Trevor Harris touched on what the past four days have been like for him and his teammates.

“It’s been a lot. It’s been quite a rolling week,” Harris said. “It’s been a heavy week, but we also know we have a job to do. We know what Jayden would like us to do, as we kind of alluded to all week.

“There’s been great spirit about the team this week in terms of what we need to go out and do and accomplish.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "There's been great spirit about the team this week in terms of what we need to go out and do and accomplish."

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Riders made three players — Harris along with linebackers Nick Wiebe and Jameer Thurman — available to the media on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Thurman spoke about honouring Dalke, a linebacker who was in his fifth season with the Riders, and the players supporting each other while still performing on the field against the Elks.

“We’ve got work to do at the end of the day. I know he would want us to be here. He wouldn’t want us walking around, moping around, and stuff like that,” Thurman said.

“I’ve been, for the last two years, sitting next to him in all our meetings. It was tough. But I know he’s always watching over us, making sure that we are being held accountable for each other.

“Not only are we playing for him, we’re playing for each other as well. You’re not just out there for yourself. You’re playing for the guy next to you, playing for their families and different things like that. The Dalke family, we love them.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "Not only are we playing for him, we're playing for each other as well. You're not just out there for yourself. You're playing for the guy next to you, playing for their families and different things like that. The Dalke family, we love them."

The Riders announced Tuesday night that they will honour Rajyaguru in a pre-game ceremony at Mosaic Stadium and said the team was working with his family “on the best way we can support them.”

“A gifted percussionist with a deep love of music, Bhishma’s passion and presence left a lasting impression on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him,” the CFL club said in a statement. “Our hearts are with his family, friends, and all those mourning his loss.”

Story continues below advertisement

Riders general manager Jeremy O’Day has already said the team plans on holding a tribute for Dalke before Thursday’s game.

0:24 Saskatchewan Roughriders’ captain Jayden Dalke dies in car crash

The Elks (5-1) come into the contest with a two-point advantage over the Riders (4-1). Edmonton’s strong start can be attributed to a balanced offence and a revived defence that leads the league in points allowed per game (23.0) and turnover ratio (plus-11).

The secondary has been red-hot of late with 10 interceptions in the last three games, including four picks in a 40-17 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on July 9 and another four in a 19-17 victory over the B.C. Lions on July 17.

For defensive back Kenneth Logan Jr., the recent success of the secondary has been a group effort.

“We’re just focusing on the details,” Logan said. “The guys up front are getting it done, getting pressure on the quarterback. Then it’s us just believing in the coaching and then it’s the little things we’ve been doing at practice, like catching or different ball drills, just to make sure we’re locked in when the ball comes.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve all been playing next to each other for multiple games. We all believe in each other. We all trust each other … It definitely feels good to get our offence back the ball and see those guys work because that’s a high-power offence. But any chance we can get our hands on the ball and create a turnover and create a spark for our team, that’s what we’re willing to do.”

Rolan Milligan, the CFL’s outstanding defensive player in 2024, returns to the Saskatchewan lineup after separating his shoulder in the season opener against B.C.

CHANGE OF FORTUNES — At 5-1, the Elks are off to their best start since 2017 when they began the campaign 7-0. The impressive start bodes well for Edmonton ending its playoff drought at five seasons, the longest in franchise history.

RIDERS HISTORY — Harris surpassed Edmonton quarterback Cody Fajardo last week for sixth on Saskatchewan’s all-time passing yards list. Harris has 10,716 with the Riders while Fajardo totalled 10,632 yards during his three seasons in Saskatchewan (2019-2022).

THREE TIMES THE FUN — Saskatchewan receivers KeeSean Johnson, Kian Schaffer-Baker and Samuel Emilus have combined for 1,314 of Saskatchewan’s 1,629 passing yards this season — that’s 81 per cent.