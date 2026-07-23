Quebec band Angine de Poitrine featured in NFL TikTok video

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A song by Quebec rock band Angine de Poitrine has been featured in an NFL social media campaign, exposing the group’s music to the league’s millions of followers ahead of the upcoming season.

The Saguenay, Que., duo’s song Fabienk was featured in an NFL TikTok video posted Tuesday to mark 50 days until kickoff.

The video shows several players dancing, including quarterbacks Jaxson Dart and Brock Purdy, along with Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

“Hang in there, we’re almost back,” the NFL wrote on the post.

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Earlier this month the viral band, who claim to be 333-year-old aliens, opened up for Jack White at RBC Amphitheatre in Toronto before headlining one of three of their own shows in the city.

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They then continued their whirlwind world tour including dates in the U.S., Japan, the Netherlands and the U.K.

Back in June, their free concert at the Montreal Jazz Festival broke attendance records with tens of thousands of people.

They were named the Global Breakthrough Award winners at Billboard Canada Power Players 2026.