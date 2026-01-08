Day one of Saskatoon’s BRIT youth basketball tournament tips off

Send this page to someone via email

The 56th Bedford Road Invitational Tournament (BRIT) began Thursday with students and basketball fans filling the Kelly Bowers Gymnasium to the brim to support the teams.

The legendary tournament began in 1968 and features some of the best high school male basketball teams in Western Canada. Now, BRIT is considered one of the biggest basketball tournaments in Western Canada.

Twelve teams will compete over three days to earn the title of BRIT champion, including teams from Saskatchewan, Winnipeg, Alberta and British Columbia.

Global News joined fans courtside on Thursday to watch the home team, Bedford Road Redhawks, take on Winnipeg’s Dakota Lancers. The Lancers took the win 77-47, advancing the team to the next round of games tomorrow.

Off the court, BRIT brings together the community for a shared love of the sport. Students worked together to make large murals representing each team to cover the gym. This year, students also made their own hand-crafted BRIT merchandise that will be sold at the school.

Games run until Saturday, with the Championship game taking place on Jan. 10 at 9 p.m. Tickets are being sold at the doors.

A full schedule of games, live coverage and standings can be found on the BRIT official website.

Watch the video above to see a preview of BRIT.