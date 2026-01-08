Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Day one of Saskatoon’s BRIT youth basketball tournament tips off

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted January 8, 2026 5:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon BRIT day one preview'
Saskatoon BRIT day one preview
WATCH: The gym is packed at Bedford Road Collegiate for day one of Brit. Global News was courtside as home team Bedford Road Redhawks took on the Dakota Lancers of Winnipeg.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The 56th Bedford Road Invitational Tournament (BRIT) began Thursday with students and basketball fans filling the Kelly Bowers Gymnasium to the brim to support the teams.

The legendary tournament began in 1968 and features some of the best high school male basketball teams in Western Canada. Now, BRIT is considered one of the biggest basketball tournaments in Western Canada.

Twelve teams will compete over three days to earn the title of BRIT champion, including teams from Saskatchewan, Winnipeg, Alberta and British Columbia.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Global News joined fans courtside on Thursday to watch the home team, Bedford Road Redhawks, take on Winnipeg’s Dakota Lancers. The Lancers took the win 77-47, advancing the team to the next round of games tomorrow.

Off the court, BRIT brings together the community for a shared love of the sport. Students worked together to make large murals representing each team to cover the gym. This year, students also made their own hand-crafted BRIT merchandise that will be sold at the school.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Games run until Saturday, with the Championship game taking place on Jan. 10 at 9 p.m. Tickets are being sold at the doors.

A full schedule of games, live coverage and standings can be found on the BRIT official website.

Watch the video above to see a preview of BRIT.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices