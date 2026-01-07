Menu

Sports

Basketball players prepare for 56th BRIT tournament in Saskatoon

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted January 7, 2026 5:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Basketball players prepare for 56th BRIT tournament in Saskatoon'
Basketball players prepare for 56th BRIT tournament in Saskatoon
WATCH: As Saskatoon basketball fans and players are getting ready for the return of BRIT, Payton Zillich takes us down to the court to get more details on the tournament.
This weekend marks the 56th Bedford Road Invitational Tournament (BRIT), a basketball tournament to show off the best of the best in the high school division.

The Saskatoon tradition began back in 1968 with a few students who wanted to host some games. Now, BRIT is considered one of the biggest basketball tournaments in Western Canada.

Twelve teams will compete over three days to earn the title of BRIT champion.

The following teams this year are:

  • Bedford Road Collegiate – Saskatoon, SK
  • Holy Cross High School – Saskatoon, SK
  • St. Joseph High School – Saskatoon, SK
  • Walter Murray Collegiate – Saskatoon, SK
  • Martin Collegiate – Regina, SK
  • Price Albert Carlton – Prince Albert, SK
  • Maples Collegiate – Winnipeg, MB
  • Dakota Collegiate – Winnipeg, MB
  • Sir Winston Churchill School – Calgary, AB
  • Magrath High School – Magrath, AB
  • Collingwood School – West Vancouver, B.C.
  • Carson Graham Secondary School – North Vancouver, B.C.

But BRIT is so much more than just basketball — it is an opportunity for communities to gather and show their love of basketball. It also opens the doors for many students to take on volunteer roles and hosting duties throughout the event.

Artistic students also join in on the fun, making large murals representing all 12 teams competing. These murals decorate the walls of the Kelly Bowers Gymnasium during the tournament.

BRIT runs from Jan. 8 at 2:30 pm to Jan. 10 at 9 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door. For more information and a full game schedule, visit the BRIT website.

Watch the video above to get an inside look at the tournament.

