The Curator

Shop our top 5 deals of the week

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted September 10, 2024 7:20 pm
1 min read
Deals of the week - Cuisinart View image in full screen
Here are our favourite Amazon deals up for grabs this week.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to shop discounts?

Read on for our top five deals of the week. Save big on Soundcore, Cuisinart and more coveted brand items.

 

Soundcore Sleep A20 by Anker Sleep Earbuds
Enjoy peaceful, uninterrupted sleep with these sleek Soundcore earbuds. Advanced noise masking, ergonomic comfort for side sleepers and 14-hour battery life ensures restful nights. Stream content via Bluetooth and track sleep patterns for deeper insights into your sleep quality.
$159.99 on Amazon (was $199.99)

 

Blume SuperBelly Gut Health Hydration Packets
Up your hydration game with these delicious, sugar-free SuperBelly packets. Clinically studied BC30 probiotics and prebiotics improve digestion, while electrolytes combat dehydration. Plus, fermented apple cider vinegar boosts digestion naturally.
$28.79 on Amazon (was $31.99)
Laifen Hair Dryer
Dry your hair three times faster with this time-saving (and super cute!) hair dryer. Its 200M negative ions eliminate frizz, delivering smooth, radiant hair. Ultra-lightweight, quiet and available in stylish matte colours, it’s a hair care essential.
$135.99 on Amazon (was $169.99)
Rose Inc Lip Cream Longwearing Matte Liquid Lipstick with Squalane
Rose Inc Lip Cream Longwearing Matte Liquid Lipstick with Squalane
Exclusively at Sephora, this whipped, pigment-rich liquid lipstick offers long-lasting, transfer-resistant colour with a smooth, matte finish. Infused with hydrating squalane and a fermented botanical complex, it strengthens the moisture barrier. Bonus: It’s vegan, cruelty-free and packaged sustainably for guilt-free glam.
$19 (was $38) at Sephora

 

Cuisinart 15 Piece Knife Block Set
This 15-piece forged triple-rivet cutlery set features precision high-carbon stainless steel blades for superior sharpness and control. Tapered ground blades ensure an ultra-fine edge, while the forged bolster provides stability. Complete with essential knives, sharpening steel, shears and a wooden block for sleek storage.
$159 (was $206.70) at Wayfair
