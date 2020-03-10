Concerts postponed or cancelled because of coronavirus: A full North American list

Send this page to someone via email

Editors’ note: This story will be updated as news is confirmed by Global News.

Amid concerns about the novel coronavirus, the entertainment industry has taken a financial pummeling across Europe and Asia since the beginning of the year — and now, it seems the U.S. and Canada are being affected, too.

The rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak began in Wuhan, China last December, and as of Tuesday is confirmed to have infected more than 116,000 people, across 100-plus countries. It has claimed over 4,000 lives.

With its continuously increasing spread, COVID-19 went from damaging China’s film market to putting the global music industry as a whole in a potentially slow-burning peril after threatening the tours of many scheduled performers.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP

While the rest of the world — mostly Europe and Asia — has been faced with concert delays and cancellations since late January, it wasn’t until last week that North America’s music industry took its first reported hit from the new coronavirus.

Story continues below advertisement

On March 3, Mariah Carey became one of the first artists to opt out of a scheduled U.S. show because of the virus. She became the first of many.

Here’s a list of the concerts, tours and festivals being affected by COVID-19 in North America:

Mariah Carey

Though she didn’t explicitly name COVID-19, Carey, 49, credited the postponement of her March 10, Honolulu, Hawaii concert to “evolving international travel restrictions” in a tweet.

“I’m so so sad to have to announce that I’m postponing my show to November,” wrote the All I Want For Christmas Is You singer. “I was so excited to come back to Hawaii on my ‘anniversary month.'”

Mariah Carey in Europe for the first time after 13 years, live at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan on April 16, 2016 during the Sweet Sweet Fantasy tour. Getty Images Europe

Carey will return to Honolulu on Nov. 28 at the Blaisdell Arena.

Story continues below advertisement

South By Southwest music festival

On March 6, South By Southwest (or SXSW), the beloved Austin, Texas-based music festival, become the first officially cancelled music gathering in the U.S.

The festival tweeted that for the first time in 34 years, it would be cancelled, shortly after the mayor of Austin, Steve Adler, announced a local disaster as a precaution against the new coronavirus.

It was scheduled to take place from March 13 to March 22.

Ciara

American singer/songwriter Ciara postponed her March 19 performance at the grand opening of the new United Service Organizations (USO) charity in her hometown of Fort Worth, Texas.

The pregnant musician confirmed the news to the Associated Press on March 7.

“With the continued spread of the coronavirus throughout the U.S., as a pregnant woman, my doctors have advised me to limit travel and large group gatherings. I am disappointed I won’t be able to return this month to the place where I was born and put on the amazing show we had planned,” the 34-year-old said in a statement.

“I urge everyone to be diligent in taking steps to stay healthy and safe.”

Story continues below advertisement

She did not set a rescheduled date.

Pearl Jam

The Seattle-based grunge legends became the first — of perhaps many to come — to postpone an entire North American tour. On Monday evening, frontman Eddie Vedder confirmed the news in a statement shared through the official Pearl Jam website.

“We are being told that being part of large gatherings is high on the list of things to avoid as this global health crisis is now beginning to affect all of our lives,” wrote the Black singer, who did not explicitly name COVID-19 in the lengthy statement.

1:05 Pearl Jam postpones first leg of upcoming tour over coronavirus fears Pearl Jam postpones first leg of upcoming tour over coronavirus fears

The 16-date tour was set to kick off in Toronto on March 18, with three more concerts in Canada scheduled days before the release of the band’s upcoming 11th studio album, Gigaton (March 27). To promote the album, the quintet was set to hit the U.S. for the 12 remaining shows the following week.

KISS

Though the remaining shows on KISS‘s final tour have not been postponed or cancelled, the fire-breathing, makeup-covered rockers have “temporarily” put a halt on any of their meet and greets.

“After many discussions with experts in the field, we have been advised to temporarily cancel these events given the reality that we do this nightly for a hundred or more fans,” the band’s manager, Doc McGhee, said in a statement on March 9, according to Blabbermouth.

Story continues below advertisement

KISS is currently in the midst of the penultimate North American leg of the End of the Road tour. They are still scheduled to hit South America this spring and Europe in the summer before returning to the U.S. one final time this fall.

***

READ MORE: Justin Bieber downsizes stadium tour dates amid sluggish ticket sales

Though North America’s music scene is the latest victim, Asia was the first to suffer the consequences of COVID-19.

On Feb. 27, BTS, the world-renowned South Korean K-Pop band, became one of the first reported music groups to cancel a string of concert dates as a result of the novel coronavirus. They cancelled the three opening shows of the 2020 Map of the Soul tour in their hometown of Seoul.

The next day, Green Day, the iconic punk trio, followed with a similar announcement, revealing they had postponed the Asian leg of their Hella Mega tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy.

Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt of Green Day perform onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp

All in the same week, acts like New Order, Khalid and Avril Lavigne were also forced to reschedule their upcoming tours in Asia, with Stormzy announcing he had cancelled dates altogether in a since-deleted post.

Story continues below advertisement

Outside of Asia, Louis Tomlinson, the former One Direction singer, postponed a headlining show in Milan, promising on Twitter he’d return in July. Currently, Italy is the country with the second biggest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Madonna has cancelled two shows in Paris as a result of a knee injury. However, the announcement came shortly after France banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people as a result of the continued risk and threat of the new coronavirus, according to Reuters.

Among many other cancellations, Miley Cyrus has cancelled her Australian bushfire relief concert after authorities recommended the move.

Initially, the coronavirus outbreak only caused a stir within the Chinese film industry. Many cinemas were closed for business to avoid crowding, and multiple Hollywood blockbusters were delayed and suffered massive financial losses.

2:37 NO TIME TO DIE Trailer NO TIME TO DIE Trailer

It wasn’t long after that, however, that the global film industry started taking a hit.

On March 4, No Time to Die, the upcoming James Bond film, became the first film to be delayed worldwide. As a result of the increasing threat of the virus, the release of the spy flick was pushed back to November in not only Asia and Europe, but also the U.K. and North America.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to a representative of Coachella seeking confirmation regarding multiple reports (including one from Billboard) of the festival’s postponement.

Additionally, Global News is awaiting comment from Live Nation and Ticketmaster about their plans to work around COVID-19.

Festivalgoers watch Tame Impala perform at Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 20, 2019 in Indio, Calif. Kevin Writer/Getty Images for Coachella

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed by Global News.

— With files from Reuters and the Associated Press