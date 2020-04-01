Justin Bieber postpones all planned 2020 tour dates due to coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Bad news, Beliebers.

Justin Bieber joined the ever-expanding roster of musicians affected by the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday as his entire 2020 tour was postponed.

As a result of the threat and concern surrounding COVID-19, the 45-date North American tour was postponed on April 1, according to an official statement obtained by Variety.

“In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for the Changes Tour,” reads the statement.

“While Justin — along with his band, dancers and crew — has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost.”

The tour was set to kick off on May 14 in Seattle, Wash., and conclude after four months in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sept. 26.

Bieber, 26, was scheduled to play four Canadian shows in four cities: Ottawa (Sept. 1), Quebec City (Sept. 3), Toronto (Sept. 10) and Montreal (Sept. 14).

Justin Bieber attends the premiere of YouTube Originals’ ‘Justin Bieber: Seasons’ at the Regency Bruin Theatre on Jan. 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, Calif. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

While concert dates are yet to be rescheduled, “Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone,” the statement read.

The Intentions singer has requested that current ticketholders hang onto their tickets rather than request a refund as all previous tickets will be honoured at the soon-to-be organized dates.

The Changes tour was announced in December, only weeks ahead of the release of Changes (2020), Bieber’s fifth and latest studio album.

Throughout the trek — which is set to be his first since the Purpose world tour (2016-2017) — the Stratford, Ont.-born musician was intending to promote the new record.

Bieber’s rescheduled tour dates are yet to be decided.

For additionally affected tour dates and further updates, you can visit the official Justin Bieber website.

Postponed Canadian 2020 ‘Changes’ world tour dates

Sept. 1 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Canadian Tire Centre

Sept. 3 — Quebec City, Que. @ Videotron Centre

Sept. 10 — Toronto, Ont. @ Rogers Centre

Sept. 14 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre

Changes is now available through all major streaming platforms.

