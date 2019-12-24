Menu

Canada

Justin Bieber reveals Canadian tour dates, trailer for new music in 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 24, 2019 1:59 pm
Updated December 24, 2019 2:03 pm

Justin Bieber has delivered an early Christmas gift to fans, revealing details on an upcoming album and North American tour.

The Stratford, Ont.-raised pop superstar posted a video to his social media platforms titled “#Bieber2020,” which promised there’s plenty of new music to come.

READ MORE: Drake drops new single, ‘War,’ featuring Toronto’s ‘Chair Girl’ in video

The “super-trailer,” as he called it on Instagram, features Bieber emerging from a shack and setting forth along a dusty road towards a deserted gas station.

#BIEBER2020 super-trailer on youtube now

He explains in a voiceover that his past mistakes and experiences have brought him to where he’s supposed to be.

Bieber says he’ll release a new single titled “Yummy” on Jan. 3.

He’ll also launch a 45-show North American tour which includes four Canadian stops, in Ottawa (Sept. 1), Quebec City (Sept. 3), Toronto (Sept. 10) and Montreal (Sept. 14).

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Justin Bieberjustin bieber tourjustin bieber 2020justin bieber montreal concertjustin bieber ottawa concertjustin bieber quebec concertjustin bieber toronto concertjustin bieber yummy
