Drake drops new single, ‘War,’ featuring Toronto’s ‘Chair Girl’ in video

On Tuesday morning, Drake dropped a brand-new single called War as a gift to his fans.

The song was released to YouTube, along with a moody music video.

The Theo Skudra-directed video takes place at a ski lodge and sees the Toronto musician partying and engaging in various winter activities with his cohorts.

In a recent Instagram post, Drake called the three-minute song a “freestyle,” revealing that it was “off of the El Kuumba tape,” which was released in unison on SoundCloud.

The brand-new mix, El Kuumba Tape Vol. 1, is a collaboration between a member of Drake’s OVO Sound record label, Oliver El-Khatib, and Tokyo-based entertainment company Kuumba International.

War is the only featured contribution from the God’s Plan rapper.

READ MORE: The best and worst holiday songs of 2019

Infamous Toronto “Chair Girl” Marcella Zoia also makes an appearance in the War video. She can be seen dancing momentarily with other partygoers in the video.

The 19-year-old is best known for throwing a lawn chair off a highrise balcony in downtown Toronto earlier this year.

1:40 Woman accused of tossing chair off balcony pleads guilty, seeks a suspended sentence Woman accused of tossing chair off balcony pleads guilty, seeks a suspended sentence

She was identified thanks to a video that captured the stunt last February and quickly went viral.

Last month, Zoia pleaded guilty to mischief causing danger to life. A sentencing hearing for the mischief charge has been scheduled for Jan. 14, 2020.

Started throwing chairs now she's here… Toronto #ChairGirl Marcella Zoia made it into Drake's #War video pic.twitter.com/niGR34pvH6 — Josh K. Elliott (@joshkelliott) December 24, 2019

As of this writing, it’s unclear if War will be made available on other major streaming platforms.

El Kuumba can be heard in its entirety on SoundCloud. War is now available on YouTube.