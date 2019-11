Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – The woman accused of throwing a chair off a downtown Toronto high-rise balcony has pleaded guilty to mischief endangering the public.

Marcella Zoia pleaded guilty to the charge in a Toronto courtroom this morning.

Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 14.

More coming.

— With a file from Gabby Rodrigues.

