Case of Toronto woman accused of tossing chair off high-rise put over to November

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

TORONTO – The case of a woman accused of throwing a chair off a downtown Toronto high-rise balcony has been put over to November.

Marcella Zoia is charged with one count each of mischief endangering life, mischief endangering property under $5,000 and common nuisance in the February incident.

At that time, a video went viral showing a young woman launching a chair off a balcony over a busy Toronto highway.

The video drew a rebuke from the city’s mayor and a plea from police to help identify the woman.

Zoia turned herself in a few days later.

Her lawyer said at the last court appearance that he believed the case was close to a resolution.

Story continues below advertisement

1:12 Woman facing 3 charges for alleged Toronto balcony chair toss Woman facing 3 charges for alleged Toronto balcony chair toss