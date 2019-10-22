Menu

Crime

Case of Toronto woman accused of tossing chair off high-rise put over to November

By The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2019 11:29 am
Woman who went viral for tossing chair off balcony has defence lawyer appear in court on her behalf
ABOVE: Marcella Zoia, whose video went viral last February after she was seen throwing a patio chair off of a high-rise condo balcony downtown onto a busy Gardiner Expressway, had her lawyer appear on her behalf on Thursday (Aug. 29) for her pre-trial. Zoia’s defence lawyer, Gregory Leslie, who spoke with media outside of Old City Hall court says that she could not appear in court today due a scheduling conflict for a modelling gig with a Miami hotel. Priya Sam reports.

TORONTO – The case of a woman accused of throwing a chair off a downtown Toronto high-rise balcony has been put over to November.

Marcella Zoia is charged with one count each of mischief endangering life, mischief endangering property under $5,000 and common nuisance in the February incident.

At that time, a video went viral showing a young woman launching a chair off a balcony over a busy Toronto highway.

READ MORE: Woman seen on video tossing chair from Toronto highrise was under ‘peer pressure’: lawyer

The video drew a rebuke from the city’s mayor and a plea from police to help identify the woman.

Zoia turned herself in a few days later.

Her lawyer said at the last court appearance that he believed the case was close to a resolution.

Story continues below advertisement
Woman facing 3 charges for alleged Toronto balcony chair toss
Woman facing 3 charges for alleged Toronto balcony chair toss
© 2019 The Canadian Press
