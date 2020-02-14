Justin Bieber drops ‘Changes,’ Beliebers lose their minds

Send this page to someone via email

Beliebers rejoice: Justin Bieber has released his first album since 2015. It’s called Changes and includes 16 original tracks from the London, Ont.-born artist.

The long-awaited record dropped on Friday — Valentine’s Day — at midnight following nearly two months of promotion and hype.

As well as the three smash-hit radio singles, Yummy, Get Me and Intentions, Changes features contributions a number of special guest musicians, including Post Malone, Travis Scott, Summer Walker, Lil Dicky, Kehlani, Clever and Quavo of Migos.

“Happy album release day,” the 25-year-old said in an Instagram story. “Make sure to tune in and check that out. Hope you guys enjoy it, I worked really hard on it.”

Scooter Braun, longtime manager of the Sorry singer, took to Twitter commending his client for his efforts.

“I’m just proud of this guy,” he wrote. “The album deserves a congrats but who he is and all he has overcome to reach this moment… love you my guy. Proud of you!”

Since Purpose, Bieber’s last album, fans have been eagerly awaiting his fifth full-length release, and now that it’s out, thousands of his diehard supporters have flocked to the internet to share their feelings about the highly anticipated record.

Some even dubbed Changes his “best to date.”

just thinking about how justin bieber was heartbroken and su*cidal when he released journals.. but my mans healthy, happy and sooo in love right now. A MF GLOW UP. THANK YOU HAILEY.#CHANGES #CHANGESOUTNOW pic.twitter.com/QwPR9YteVl — MYRA / CHANGES OUT NOW (@forevesr) February 14, 2020

Changes album is THE ALBUM OF THE YEAR. and thats on justin bieber. — sarah (@jutisn) February 14, 2020

I JUST WANT TO THANK JUSTIN BIEBER FOR GIVING ME THE BEST VALENTINES GIFT EVER. A WHOLE MASTERPIECE WHICH HAS LEFT ME SPEECHLESS DUE TO HIS IMMENSE TALENT #CHANGES pic.twitter.com/8C1dBRWCve — samEEra (@avonsjustin_) February 14, 2020

“Who needs a Valentine when there’s Justin Bieber’s new album? #Changes,” tweeted another fan.

Changes is now available through all major streaming platforms.

To promote the album, Bieber will embark on a North American tour this summer — his first since the Purpose world tour, which ran between 2016 and 2017.

The North American leg of the tour includes 45 shows with four Canadian stops:

Sept. 1 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Canadian Tire Centre

Sept. 3 — Quebec City, Que. @ Videotron Centre

Sept. 10 — Toronto, Ont. @ Rogers Centre

Sept. 14 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre

All tickets are now on sale to the general public. For additional tour dates and further updates, you can visit the official Justin Bieber website.

