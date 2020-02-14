Menu

Entertainment

Justin Bieber drops ‘Changes,’ Beliebers lose their minds

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted February 14, 2020 10:47 am
Justin Bieber performs ‘Intentions’ on Saturday Night Live
Justin Bieber performs 'Intentions' on 'Saturday Night Live'

Beliebers rejoice: Justin Bieber has released his first album since 2015. It’s called Changes and includes 16 original tracks from the London, Ont.-born artist.

The long-awaited record dropped on Friday — Valentine’s Day — at midnight following nearly two months of promotion and hype.

As well as the three smash-hit radio singles, YummyGet Me and IntentionsChanges features contributions a number of special guest musicians, including Post Malone, Travis Scott, Summer Walker, Lil Dicky, Kehlani, Clever and Quavo of Migos.

“Happy album release day,” the 25-year-old said in an Instagram story. “Make sure to tune in and check that out. Hope you guys enjoy it, I worked really hard on it.”

Scooter Braun, longtime manager of the Sorry singer, took to Twitter commending his client for his efforts.

“I’m just proud of this guy,” he wrote. “The album deserves a congrats but who he is and all he has overcome to reach this moment… love you my guy. Proud of you!”

READ MORE: Eminem explains his ‘Lose Yourself’ Oscars 2020 performance

Since Purpose, Bieber’s last album, fans have been eagerly awaiting his fifth full-length release, and now that it’s out, thousands of his diehard supporters have flocked to the internet to share their feelings about the highly anticipated record.

Some even dubbed Changes his “best to date.”

“Who needs a Valentine when there’s Justin Bieber’s new album? #Changes,” tweeted another fan.

Changes is now available through all major streaming platforms.

READ MORE: Justin Bieber docuseries ‘Seasons’ director says he was ‘blown away by his maturity’

To promote the album, Bieber will embark on a North American tour this summer — his first since the Purpose world tour, which ran between 2016 and 2017.

The North American leg of the tour includes 45 shows with four Canadian stops:

Sept. 1 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Canadian Tire Centre
Sept. 3 — Quebec City, Que. @ Videotron Centre
Sept. 10 — Toronto, Ont. @ Rogers Centre
Sept. 14 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre 

All tickets are now on sale to the general public. For additional tour dates and further updates, you can visit the official Justin Bieber website.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
