Justin Bieber drops new track, ‘Intentions,’ along with video

A week ahead of the release of his fifth studio album, Changes, Justin Bieber has released the record’s third single, Intentions.

Intentions dropped on Friday morning along with a six-minute, 40-second music video that sees Bieber, along with Migos‘ Quavo, pay a friendly visit to Alexandria House — a renowned homeless shelter in Los Angeles famous for a program that helps support women in need.

In the heartwarming clip, director Michael D. Ratner shares the struggles and backstories of three of the shelter’s “graduates” to highlight the work that Alexandria House does and how it changes lives.

Later on in the video, after dancing and interacting with the residents, Bieber, 25, and Quavo, 28, show their own good-willed Intentions with a variety of generous acts.

As well as donating backpacks and supplies, the duo give a brand new car to one of the women, who struggled with her commute to school.

Not only that, but they also started a trust fund for the organization, the Intentions Fund, and donated US$200,000 donation. The musicians also rented out a studio for the women of Alexandria House to help record a PSA for their organization in an attempt to raise awareness and bring change.

Alexandria House’s overall mission is “to help women and children move from crisis to stability.”

Intentions marks the third time that Bieber and Quavo have collaborated together. In 2017, they featured on DJ Khaled‘s I’m the One before joining him once more for No Brainer the next year.

Following Changes’ lovey-dovey lead single Yummy, Bieber again alludes to his wife Hailey Bieber in Intentions with a heavy tinge of romanticism in the lyrics.

While also referencing the Toronto Raptors‘ NBA championship win in 2019, Bieber sings: “You’re my rock, my Colorado / Got that ring, just like Toronto / Lovin’ you now, a little more tomorrow / That’s how I feel, act like you know that you are.”

To support the release of Changes, Bieber will embark on a North American tour this summer — his first since the Purpose world tour, which ran between 2016 and 2017.

The North American leg of the tour includes 45 shows with four Canadian stops:

Sept. 1 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Canadian Tire Centre

Sept. 3 — Quebec City, Que. @ Videotron Centre

Sept. 10 — Toronto, Ont. @ Rogers Centre

Sept. 14 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre

For additional tour dates and further updates, you can visit the official Justin Bieber website.

Intentions is now available through all major streaming platforms.