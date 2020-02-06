Menu

Entertainment

‘Justin Bieber: Seasons’ sets YouTube Originals viewing record

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted February 6, 2020 12:32 pm
Justin Bieber releases trailer for new YouTube series
Canadian superstar Justin Bieber is starting off the New Year with a new YouTube original series titled 'Justin Bieber: Seasons.'

It’s been less than two weeks since the debut of Justin Bieber‘s highly anticipated YouTube Originals docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons, and it’s already broken one of the streaming platform’s biggest records.

In only its first week, the debut episode of the 10-part series became the most-watched YouTube Originals premiere to date, pulling in more than 32.65 million views, according to Variety.

With its whopping numbers, the episode, called Leaving the Spotlight, beat the likes of Liza On Demand’s second season premiere (25.4 million views) and Cobra Kai‘s (21 million).

Justin Bieber sets YouTube record

Bieber, 25, broke another YouTube record on Wednesday by becoming the first musician on the platform ever to surpass 50 million subscribers.

READ MORE: Billie Eilish defends texting friendship with Drake

Bieber got his start on YouTube in 2007 under the username “kidrauhl.” He posted videos of himself performing music covers in the streets of Stratford, Ont., before eventually being discovered by his longtime manager Scooter Braun.

Shortly after, at the age of 13, Bieber was signed to Raymond Braun Media Group and was performing with Usher by 2008.

Now, Bieber is preparing for the release of his fifth studio album, Changeswhich drops next Friday on Valentine’s Day.

To support the album, he will embark on a North American tour this summer.

READ MORE: Justin Bieber reveals extent of past drug use, abuse

YouTube Premium members can watch the latest episode of Justin Bieber: SeasonsThe Dark Season, here.

The North American leg of Bieber’s tour includes 45 shows with four Canadian stops:

Sept. 1 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Canadian Tire Centre
Sept. 3 — Quebec City, Que. @ Videotron Centre
Sept. 10 — Toronto, Ont. @ Rogers Centre
Sept. 14 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre 

For additional tour dates and further updates, you can visit the official Justin Bieber website.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
