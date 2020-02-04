Billie Eilish defends texting friendship with Drake

Send this page to someone via email

Last November, during her annual interview with Vanity Fair, Billie Eilish said she had Drake‘s phone number and that the two texted each other.

At the time, Eilish was only 17, and the revelation stirred controversy online, with many calling Drake, 33, “creepy” for texting a minor.

Three months on, Eilish has responded to the backlash and defended the Toronto-based rapper in her third front cover interview with Vogue.

“Everybody’s so sensitive,” she said. “A grown man can’t be a fan of an artist? There are so many people that the internet should be more worried about.”

Eilish told Vanity Fair last year the two had “only texted,” adding that he’s “like, the nicest dude I’ve ever spoken to.”

“The internet is such a stupid a– mess right now,” the Bad Guy singer told Vogue.

“You’re really going to say that Drake is creepy because he’s a fan of mine, and then you’re going to go vote for Trump? What the f–k is that s–t?”

(L-R) Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell accept ‘Album of the Year’ for ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ onstage during the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on Jan. 26, 2020 in Los Angeles. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Drake has been criticized heavily for purportedly similar behaviour with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

In 2018, the then-14-year-old claimed the two texted each other “about boys” during a red carpet interview.

On the details of those conversations, Brown, said, “That stays in the text messages.”

Brown, too, responded to the backlash in an angry Instagram story.

“Why you gotta make a lovely friendship your headline?” she wrote. “You guys are weird… for real.

“I’m lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance. I’m very blessed to have amazing people in my life. You don’t get to choose that for me.”

In response to both Eilish and Brown’s supposed digital relationships with Drake, many seemed appalled, rushing to social media platforms with their opinions on the matter. Many accused Drake of “grooming.”

Here’s what some Twitter users had to say:

why is drake talking to Billie eilish pic.twitter.com/yyj4h5l5kK — kim (@coochiechakra) November 27, 2019

the internet: “wow isnt it lowkey kinda creepy that drake has a history of texting underage girls and waiting for girls to turn 18 so he can date them with no backlash ?”

billie eilish: “don’t care didn’t ask plus ur a trump supporter” — louis is a coward (@dumbasslouis) February 3, 2020

Billie Eilish saying Drake, in his 30s, texting her at 17, isn't bad or wrong just shows his grooming is working I'd be extremely uncomfortable if a 30 year old man was texting me at 16-17 Drake shouldn't be texting ANY underaged girl — 🍒💕 Sarah 💕🍒 (@AstroBabe97) February 3, 2020

Drake at Millie Bobby Brown’s front door midnight of her 18th bday pic.twitter.com/ygUv24vZir — JDaddy: Jameis Apologist (@Jdaddy_SZN) January 30, 2020

“@billieeilish, love you kiddo, but the internet is so ‘sensitive’ about @Drake texting you and other young girls because you’re being groomed by an older man,” wrote another user.

“He’s not your friend,” they added. “That’s what they say to make you feel safe and to make it feel like it was your idea.”

Though most were gobsmacked by Drake’s alleged actions, some of his supporters were there to back him up on Twitter — many of whom suggested there was “nothing seductive” or sexual about the texts to the then-underage stars.

Just curious why're people losing it over Billie Eilish texting Drake and her calling him nice? I mean I know the age gap is huge but they're both artists so he's prolly just a big brother figure for her; why do we just jump to the possibility that someone's noncing? 😂 — dumbbells & chicken wings (@33torolf) December 7, 2019

What behavior? Texting people? Omg he’s so evil. Texting people is worse than killing and stealing shit. He should be put in jail omg — Dexter (@TheOwlCrow) February 3, 2020

bruh people just can’t be friends with someone, imagine drake texting you and it wasn’t even sexually, y’all just take things a lil too serious — dom (@getwellwig) February 4, 2020

“Both Millie Bobby Brown and Billie said there was nothing creepy or seductive about Drake texting them but I guess y’all would know more details about THEIR conversations than them,” tweeted another user.

Global News has reached out to a representative of Drake seeking comment.