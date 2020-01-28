Menu

Justin Bieber drops song ‘Get Me,’ announces album release date

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted January 28, 2020 10:23 am
Justin Bieber attends the premiere of YouTube Original's 'Justin Bieber: Seasons' at Regency Bruin Theatre on Jan. 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Justin Bieber attends the premiere of YouTube Original's 'Justin Bieber: Seasons' at Regency Bruin Theatre on Jan. 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, Calif. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Justin Bieber has released a new single from his upcoming album, Changes.

The new track is titled Get Me and features Kehlani.

Justin Bieber releases new music
Justin Bieber releases new music

The song release accompanied the launch of Bieber’s YouTube docuseries Seasons, which released the first episode of the 10-part series on Jan. 27.

READ MORE: ‘Justin Bieber: Seasons’ — 7 things we learned watching the YouTube series

“EXPLODING INSIDE!!!! This has been the craziest secret to hold. GO GET ‘GET ME’ BY @justinbieber ft. Me, out now with the pre order of #Changes!” Kehlani tweeted.

Story continues below advertisement

Bieber also announced that his upcoming fifth studio album Changes is scheduled to drop on Friday, Feb. 14.

The Yummy singer added that he will be headed on tour for his new album, and Kehlani and Jaden Smith will be joining him for the Changes tour.

READ MORE: Avril Lavigne lends support to Justin Bieber after he reveals Lyme disease diagnosis

Story continues below advertisement

He announced the album release date during an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday.

“The album will be out Feb. 14, I believe,” Bieber said. “I guess that’s the first time I’m saying that. Nobody knew until right now.”

Bieber’s North American tour includes 45 shows with four Canadian stops: in Ottawa (Sept. 1), Quebec City (Sept. 3), Toronto (Sept. 10) and Montreal (Sept. 14).

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
