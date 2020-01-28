Justin Bieber drops song ‘Get Me,’ announces album release date

Send this page to someone via email

Justin Bieber has released a new single from his upcoming album, Changes.

The new track is titled Get Me and features Kehlani.

The song release accompanied the launch of Bieber’s YouTube docuseries Seasons, which released the first episode of the 10-part series on Jan. 27.

“EXPLODING INSIDE!!!! This has been the craziest secret to hold. GO GET ‘GET ME’ BY @justinbieber ft. Me, out now with the pre order of #Changes!” Kehlani tweeted.

Bieber also announced that his upcoming fifth studio album Changes is scheduled to drop on Friday, Feb. 14.

The Yummy singer added that he will be headed on tour for his new album, and Kehlani and Jaden Smith will be joining him for the Changes tour.

He announced the album release date during an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday.

“The album will be out Feb. 14, I believe,” Bieber said. “I guess that’s the first time I’m saying that. Nobody knew until right now.”

Bieber’s North American tour includes 45 shows with four Canadian stops: in Ottawa (Sept. 1), Quebec City (Sept. 3), Toronto (Sept. 10) and Montreal (Sept. 14).