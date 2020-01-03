Justin Bieber drops new song ‘Yummy,’ an ode to wife Hailey

Send this page to someone via email

Justin Bieber has released his long-awaited single Yummy after more than four years away from the music scene.

The song, which was released at midnight on Thursday, is an ode to his wife Hailey.

The 25-year-old musician sings that he’s “elated that you are my lady” and applauds her for “rolling eyes back in my head, make my toes curl.”

Hailey and Bieber were legally married at a courthouse in September 2018 and had been planning to have a bigger ceremony.

The couple confirmed their long-rumoured marriage on Instagram in November 2019.

The Canadian singer posted a picture of him holding hands with the 23-year-old model with the caption: “My wife is awesome.”

The couple got engaged in summer 2018 in the Bahamas after about a month of dating, Bieber confirmed via Instagram. He posted a photo of Baldwin kissing him and called her the love of his life.

Bieber and Hailey celebrated their marriage in a second wedding ceremony and reception on Sept. 30 last year in South Carolina.

The celebration was extremely private, but guests and the married couple shared some photos on social media.

The Sorry singer posted two photos from the photo booth with his wife.

Many Beliebers took to Twitter to celebrate the new single from Bieber after waiting more than four years.

Justin Bieber’s Yummy, sounds like Hotline Bling’s sexy cousin. — Daniel Dudley (@DDisBORED) January 3, 2020

i can’t wait to listen to the rest of the album @justinbieber #yummy — r&bieber (@jdblvck) January 3, 2020

#Yummy by Justin Bieber is the greatest start of 2020's music. Thank you king @justinbieber — BadgalSimon YUMMY (@BadgalSimon) January 3, 2020

“Hi I’m Justin Bieber and I’m back”

YASSS GIRL HE’S BACK AND BREAKING ALL RECORDS WITH YUMMY A BOP pic.twitter.com/Z2AozxDdwR — Celia/JUSTIN DM ME PLEASE (@Belieber_Stay) January 3, 2020

how ur skin looks when u stream yummy by justin bieber pic.twitter.com/zar7mdHV8v — #YUMMY out jan 3rd 🎈 (@dialaaaaaaa) January 3, 2020

NOBODY LITERALLY NOBODY CAN RUIN MY MOOD ANYMORE JUSTIN BIEBER JUST DROPPED HIS NEW SINGLE AND ITS A BOP IF YALL LOOKING FOR ME I WILL BE STREAMING AND BOPPING MY ASS TO YUMMY #YUMMYOUNOW pic.twitter.com/6iZ93AIiTB — morsal YUMMY OUT NOW (@typicalbizzzle) January 3, 2020

JUSTIN BIEBER IS FINALLY BACK WITH A NEW SONG #YUMMY pic.twitter.com/COT0kXoX5T — mayank (@biebersmybro) January 3, 2020

"He's back 🙏 Go listen to #JustinBieber's delicious new song #Yummy right now at the link in bio 👅" – Spotify via instagram pic.twitter.com/fQqnqnsRl5 — Bieber-news (@yourbiebernews) January 3, 2020

Justin Biebers YUMMY Lyric video has now surpassed 300,000 views and 100,000 likes! Just 13 minutes after its release! Fantastic!#JustinBieber #Yummy pic.twitter.com/D2xtZvYxdX — Prisca (@boujeedrew) January 3, 2020

Bieber’s last album, Purpose, was released in November 2015.

He told his fans in December that he’s launching a 45-show North American tour, which includes four Canadian stops: Ottawa on Sept. 1, Quebec City on Sept. 3, Toronto on Sept. 10 and Montreal on Sept. 14.

1:02 Justin Bieber announces new song, album and tour with Canadian dates Justin Bieber announces new song, album and tour with Canadian dates

The Yummy singer is also releasing his first-ever docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons, on YouTube on Jan. 27 at 12 p.m. EST.

The Canadian superstar has teamed up with YouTube Originals to give fans a rare glimpse into his private life in hopes of shedding light on his personal struggles.

0:51 Justin Bieber rants about Tim Hortons cup lids Justin Bieber rants about Tim Hortons cup lids

It’s a fitting partnership, given the Sorry singer got his start on the platform.

“When I was getting started, YouTube provided me a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences and moments with my fans,” Bieber said in an interview prior to the trailer’s release.

“It feels great to partner with YouTube for this original documentary series. I want my fans to be part of this journey.”

The trailer for the 10-part series begins with a montage of headlines detailing the cancellation of his Purpose tour in 2017. Bieber, 25, cited mental health struggles at the time, saying his goal was “maintaining a healthy mind, heart and soul.”

1:53 Justin Bieber releases trailer for new YouTube series Justin Bieber releases trailer for new YouTube series

The series chronicles the making of the Stratford, Ont., native’s first album in four years, which has the same title as the series. It’s described as a raw, powerful and intimate look at the motivation behind his music, as told by his closest friends and loved ones.

Justin Bieber: Seasons is set to release on Jan. 27 at 12 p.m. EST. New episodes will be released every Monday and Wednesday at noon.

The official music video for Bieber’s Yummy will be released on Jan. 4 at 12 p.m. on his official YouTube channel.

— With files from Global News’ Meaghan Wray