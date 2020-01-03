Menu

Entertainment

Justin Bieber drops new song ‘Yummy,’ an ode to wife Hailey

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted January 3, 2020 10:37 am
WATCH: Justin Bieber's 'Yummy' (lyric video)

Justin Bieber has released his long-awaited single Yummy after more than four years away from the music scene.

The song, which was released at midnight on Thursday, is an ode to his wife Hailey.

The 25-year-old musician sings that he’s “elated that you are my lady” and applauds her for “rolling eyes back in my head, make my toes curl.”

READ MORE: ‘Justin Bieber: Seasons’ YouTube series to delve into singer’s personal struggles

Hailey and Bieber were legally married at a courthouse in September 2018 and had been planning to have a bigger ceremony.

The couple confirmed their long-rumoured marriage on Instagram in November 2019.

The Canadian singer posted a picture of him holding hands with the 23-year-old model with the caption: “My wife is awesome.”

My wife is awesome

The couple got engaged in summer 2018 in the Bahamas after about a month of dating, Bieber confirmed via Instagram. He posted a photo of Baldwin kissing him and called her the love of his life.

Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!

Bieber and Hailey celebrated their marriage in a second wedding ceremony and reception on Sept. 30 last year in South Carolina.

The celebration was extremely private, but guests and the married couple shared some photos on social media.

The Sorry singer posted two photos from the photo booth with his wife.

My bride is 🔥

READ MORE: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin get married (for 2nd time) in luxe wedding ceremony

Many Beliebers took to Twitter to celebrate the new single from Bieber after waiting more than four years.

Bieber’s last album, Purpose, was released in November 2015.

He told his fans in December that he’s launching a 45-show North American tour, which includes four Canadian stops: Ottawa on Sept. 1, Quebec City on Sept. 3, Toronto on Sept. 10 and Montreal on Sept. 14.

Justin Bieber announces new song, album and tour with Canadian dates
READ MORE: Justin Bieber posts rant about Tim Hortons cup lids

The Yummy singer is also releasing his first-ever docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons, on YouTube on Jan. 27 at 12 p.m. EST.

The Canadian superstar has teamed up with YouTube Originals to give fans a rare glimpse into his private life in hopes of shedding light on his personal struggles.

Justin Bieber rants about Tim Hortons cup lids
It’s a fitting partnership, given the Sorry singer got his start on the platform.

“When I was getting started, YouTube provided me a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences and moments with my fans,” Bieber said in an interview prior to the trailer’s release.

“It feels great to partner with YouTube for this original documentary series. I want my fans to be part of this journey.”

The trailer for the 10-part series begins with a montage of headlines detailing the cancellation of his Purpose tour in 2017. Bieber, 25, cited mental health struggles at the time, saying his goal was “maintaining a healthy mind, heart and soul.”

Justin Bieber releases trailer for new YouTube series
Justin Bieber releases trailer for new YouTube series

The series chronicles the making of the Stratford, Ont., native’s first album in four years, which has the same title as the series. It’s described as a raw, powerful and intimate look at the motivation behind his music, as told by his closest friends and loved ones.

Justin Bieber: Seasons is set to release on Jan. 27 at 12 p.m. EST. New episodes will be released every Monday and Wednesday at noon.

The official music video for Bieber’s Yummy will be released on Jan. 4 at 12 p.m. on his official YouTube channel.

— With files from Global News’ Meaghan Wray

