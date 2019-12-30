Justin Bieber posts rant about Tim Hortons cup lids

Send this page to someone via email

Justin Bieber is not impressed with Tim Hortons coffee cup lids.

The Canadian singer posted a poll on Instagram asking his followers: “Who’s Canadian and misses these lids at Tim Hortons like I do?”

Bieber posted the poll results on his Instagram page, showing 70 per cent of the people who voted miss the lids and 30 per cent did not.

“@timhortons I know they could leak but it was easier to drink out of.. the coffee would come out better.. these new lids are uncomfortable on the mouth, and you get very little liquid each drink,” Bieber captioned the poll results.

“It’s a damn outrage and needs to be changed back. Tbh [to be honest] it shouldn’t be plastic find a way to be recyclable let’s change the world 1 lid at a time,” Bieber added.

Bieber posted a response from Tim Hortons on Instagram, in which the coffee chain wrote: “Hey @justinbieber thanks for your feedback. Sorry you aren’t loving our new lids, but the good news is that they’re made with 100 per cent recyclable plastic. We’d love to have you join our team that’s working to make them even better! DM us.”

“We’re making a a [sic] change one lid at a time. Thanks @timhortons,” the Sorry singer captioned the response.

Bieber posted a photo of the old lids on Instagram, writing: “This is where it’s at @timhortons.”

Earlier this year, Tim Hortons relaunched its coffee cups with a more environmentally friendly lid emblazoned with a maple leaf, a move that divided its customers into camps that either supported or rejected the change.

The company said the lid underwent two years of development, during which time thousands of people climbed hundreds of stairs and others sipped on their coffees while driving as the company worked to design a cap that would cut down on leaking.

“The only people who are going to be pissed off are dry cleaners and car-washing companies. They will wash fewer shirts and fewer cars,” said Tim Hortons president Alex Macedo in a 2018 interview with the Canadian Press.

⁠— With files from the Canadian Press