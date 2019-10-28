Menu

Justin Bieber promises new album before Christmas if post gets 20M likes

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 12:32 pm
Justin Bieber stops at the Buckingham Palace fountain to play a couple of songs with his guitar for Hailey Baldwin and fans on Sept. 18, 2018 in London, England.
Justin Bieber stops at the Buckingham Palace fountain to play a couple of songs with his guitar for Hailey Baldwin and fans on Sept. 18, 2018 in London, England. Ricky Vigil/GC Images

Beliebers could get a new album from Justin Bieber ahead of Christmas on one condition.

Bieber, who has been working on his fifth studio album, took to Instagram over the weekend and said he would release an album before the end of 2019 “if this gets 20 million likes.”

“If this gets 20 million likes, Justin Bieber will release an album before Christmas,” the Canadian pop star wrote.

READ MORE: Hailey Bieber posts ‘I’ll Kill You’ to Instagram after Selena Gomez drops alleged Justin Bieber song

“Share it, like it, post in your story, I gotta see the demand ;) love you guys pumped for it! I’m almost done but your support will make me move faster,” he captioned the post.

As of early Monday afternoon, the post has almost seven million likes.

Story continues below advertisement

Bieber has been featured on a variety of singles through the year, including Ed Sheeran’s I Don’t Care and Dan + Shay’s 10,000 Hours, but he hasn’t released an album since 2015’s Purpose.

In April, he broke a short-lived musical hiatus by performing onstage with Ariana Grande at Coachella.

That’s when the Baby singer revealed that he was working on a new album before leaving the stage.

—With files from Adam Wallis

