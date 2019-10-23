Hailey Bieber posts ‘I’ll Kill You’ to Instagram after Selena Gomez drops alleged Justin Bieber song

Send this page to someone via email

Selena Gomez released a brand new single titled Lose You To Love Me on Wednesday and many fans began speculating that the song was penned about her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

Bieber’s wife Hailey took to Instagram shortly after the song was released and posted an Instagram Story of Summer Walker’s I’ll Kill You.

Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Walker’s song, which features Jhené Aiko, focuses on warning other women not to come between her and her partner.

The song begins with: “If them b–ches find you, better be blind / If it ain’t me or your mama, shouldn’t be showin’ you no love / Please forgive me, I know that I’m stingy / ‘Cause baby I’m gang ’bout you / Ain’t playing no games ’bout you / I’ll go to hell and jail ’bout you boy.”

Other lyrics from I’ll Kill You include: “Don’t want no problems, I wish a b–ch would / Try to come between us, it won’t end up good / You know I love you like no one else could / I’d go to hell and back for ya.”

Many Gomez fans took to Twitter to criticize Hailey for posting that specific song.

The fact that Hailey Baldwin posted “I’ll Kill You” by Summer Walker on her instagram story after Selena Gomez released Lose You To Love Me is messy and embarassing — Catarina (@CatarinaDeanov) October 23, 2019

Hailey Baldwin is doing that thing again where she could easily defend herself. "The song I posted is about how much I love my man!" Yeah girl there's a million songs like that but you had to pick the one called "I'll kill you"? Sure jan — 𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒, sam 🦋 LFE N2 (@kissyou123times) October 23, 2019

Selena Gomez released a song (stream for clear skin) about her life experiences w an ex and leaving him behind (Justin Bieber now married to Hailey Baldwin) and like 5 minutes later Hailey Baldwin posted this. It’s not the first time she’s shaded her and probably not the last pic.twitter.com/n7KELeULmW — 𝑀𝒾𝒶𝒽 (@Valeriosbarbie) October 23, 2019

selena gomez singing about a past relationship isn’t a “call-out” or “throwing shade”… it’s literally a part of the job of a singer-songwriter to pull from past experiences. but hailey wouldn’t know artistic expression if it came up to her & told her a knock knock joke. — gabe | LFW N1 (@gabeawaycar) October 23, 2019

Hailey Baldwin removing all evidence of Selena Gomez in Justin’s room. pic.twitter.com/HMfoxxmoZP — social media user mizterperalta (@mizterperalta) October 23, 2019

stan selena gomez for clear skin ✨ block hailey baldwin ✨ #LoseYouToLoveMe pic.twitter.com/HyVPWqnXgh — 𝚓𝚘𝚜𝚎𝚙𝚑 (@dreamingsrem) October 23, 2019

selena gomez releases her song about justin bieber marrying hailey baldwin at midnight and hailey has this on her story by 12:15 pic.twitter.com/BhjxoIdqPa — double name (@flannypack_) October 23, 2019

Selena Gomez: *releases a song about Justin Bieber*

Hailey Baldwin: pic.twitter.com/hWwAJwHSKc — Betches (@betchesluvthis) October 23, 2019

Hailey Baldwin lurking on Justin Bieber to check if her husband has streamed Selena Gomez's Lose You to Love Me#LoseYouToLoveMe pic.twitter.com/Wd6cP1dlds — PSYCHED (@maleedus) October 23, 2019

Nobody : Hailey Baldwin : Summer walker song #LoseYouToLoveMe pic.twitter.com/6yrwLMHrAz — mona mona (@mona_monaaah) October 23, 2019

Gomez hasn’t revealed the specific inspiration for her first solo single since Back to You, which was released for the second season of Netflix‘s 13 Reasons Why.

“Set fire to my purpose and I let it burn / You got off in the hurtin’ when I wasn’t yours,” Gomez sings, which could be a reference to Justin’s 2015 album Purpose.

Many fans have been questioning the lyrics: “In two months you replaced us like it was easy / Made me think I deserved it in the thick of healing.”

The lyrics in question could be a reference to Justin moving on so quickly from their relationship to being a new relationship with Hailey.

Gomez and Justin broke up in March 2018 and the Canadian singer began dating Hailey in May. The pair got engaged in July and were married in September 2018.

Gomez released a statement about the song, which she co-wrote.

“This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album,” Gomez said. “I thought it was important to share the music, as I know many can relate to the fact that the road to self-discovery generally comes through the scars in one’s life.

“I want people to feel hope and to know you will come out the other side stronger and a better version of yourself.”

Love You To Lose Me is expected to be the lead single from the 27-year-old’s potential upcoming third studio album, which would serve as a followup to 2015’s Revival.

It is now available through all major streaming platforms.

Hailey responded to the criticism she’s received after posting I’ll Kill You to her Instagram Story.

“Please stop with this nonsense,” she commented on Just Jared‘s Instagram post. “There is no ‘response.’ This is complete B.S.”

—With files from Adam Wallis

