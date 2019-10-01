Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin get married (for 2nd time) in luxe wedding ceremony

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin celebrated their marriage in a second wedding ceremony and reception on Sept. 30 in South Carolina.

The celebration was extremely private, but guests and the married couple shared some photos on social media.

The Sorry singer posted two photos from the photo booth with his wife.

READ MORE: Justin Bieber asks fans to help pick wedding tuxedo

“My bride is [fire emoji],” Bieber captioned the photo.

The photo booth featured the couples’ “The Biebers” logo along with their wedding date, “September 30, 2019.”

The newlyweds took photos with many of their friends inside the photo booth.

Jaden Smith and photographer Alfredo Flores posed with Bieber and Baldwin.

Baldwin also posed with singer Justine Skye, who captioned a series of photos: “SHE’S A WHOLE WIFE!! Congratulations @haileybieber @justinbieber.”

Skye shared some of the moments from the special day on her Instagram stories, including a bottle of Moët & Chandon that had the couple’s wedding date on it, an image of Baldwin in a leather jacket that read “wife” on the back and photos herself and Kendall Jenner enjoying the special day.

David Grutman and his wife, Isabela Rangel Grutman, posted a series of photos from the wedding on Instagram, captioning them: “Best Belieb It. Our Girl Is Married.”

READ MORE: Justin and Hailey Bieber’s wedding: All the information we know so far

Kylie Jenner posed for a photo with ex-boyfriend Smith, her sister Kendall and Skye, among other friends.

Kylie Jenner y Jaden Smith aparecieron #BieberWedding pic.twitter.com/yB7BgewCGN — Justin Bieber México (@iBeliebersMx) October 1, 2019

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott featured in Playboy fall issue

Kylie also posted photos of her outfit for the wedding featuring her daughter, Stormi Webster.

Bieber posed with a group of friends, including his bodyguard, Mikey Arana.

There were some mementoes from the wedding that had the same logo as the photo booth, including T-shirts and water bottles.

The shirts are everything 😭🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/lWFm8rMKI5 — Hailey Bieber Outfits (@haileysoutfits) September 30, 2019

Check out the water bottles that they’re giving the guests 😍 pic.twitter.com/YYJkWgzEC1 — Hailey Bieber Outfits (@haileysoutfits) September 30, 2019

READ MORE: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin confirm marriage on Instagram

Baldwin and Bieber were legally married at a courthouse in September 2018 and had been planning to have a bigger ceremony.

The couple confirmed their long-rumoured marriage on Instagram in November.

WATCH: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are finally having a wedding

The Canadian singer posted a picture on Instagram of him holding hands with the 21-year-old model with the caption: “My wife is awesome.”

Baldwin followed up by changing her Instagram username to “Hailey Bieber.”

The young couple got engaged this summer in the Bahamas after about a month of dating, Bieber confirmed via Instagram. He posted a photo of Baldwin kissing him and called her the love of his life.