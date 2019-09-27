Justin Bieber asks fans to help pick wedding tuxedo

Justin Bieber is asking his fans to help him pick a wedding tuxedo.

On Thursday, the 25-year-old singer jokingly posted some outfit options for his big day on Instagram.

“Help me choose a tux for my wedding. It’s between these three,” he wrote, posting three colourful options.

He added two more to the list of options, including a blue suit covered in bananas and a white suit with red splattered paint.

“Help me choose my tuxedo for the wedding here are two more options,” he wrote in the caption.

Bieber’s posts came after Hailey Baldwin shared photos of herself partying with her friends wearing a white strapless dress and a veil.

Baldwin and Bieber were legally married at a courthouse in September 2018 and have reportedly planned a bigger ceremony.

According to reports, the couple’s save-the-dates suggested they were having their traditional wedding ceremony on Sept. 30, 2019, in front of friends and family.

Baldwin confirmed to The Cut that she had asked her older sister to be her bridesmaid. The model also hopes her husband’s 10-year-old sister, Jazmyn, will be the flower girl.

The bride’s aunt, Kim Basinger, has already said that both Hailey’s sister Alaia and Ireland Baldwin — Basinger’s daughter with Alec Baldwin and Hailey’s cousin — would be “in the wedding.”

“Oh, it’ll be fun. Alaia and Ireland, they’re in the wedding,” Basinger told Us Weekly. “So believe me, I just — it’s cool! I think it’s sweet. It’s a very sweet thing.”

“I just picture lights strung everywhere,” Hailey said when describing her wedding.

She told The Cut her ideal location for the ceremony: “I think having it in the woods would be so beautiful.”

Post Malone — who has previously toured with Bieber — told TMZ that he hopes to play a role in the wedding.

“I would love to perform. For free. I’ll be the flower boy, or is that the ring bearer? He’s very happy, and I love to see my boy happy,” Malone said.

Hailey and Bieber confirmed their long-rumoured marriage on Instagram in November.

The Canadian singer posted a picture on Instagram of him holding hands with the 21-year-old model with the caption: “My wife is awesome.”

Hailey followed up by changing her Instagram username to “Hailey Bieber.”

The young couple got engaged this summer in the Bahamas after about a month of dating, Bieber confirmed via Instagram. He posted a photo of Baldwin kissing him and called her the love of his life.