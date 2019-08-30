Justin Bieber gives gospel performance at church service

Justin Bieber recently gave a gospel performance at Churchome in Beverly Hills and shared the experience on Instagram.

“Sang at church last night,” Bieber wrote. “God is pulling me through a hard season. Having trust in Jesus at your worst times is the absolute hardest. But he is faithful to complete what he started.

“I also want to thank my wife for being such a huge support in my life through this season…” the Sorry singer continued. “It says in the bible count it ALL JOY when you face trials of various kinds.

“Sounds insane considering when u face trials u feel terrible. But if we are grateful and worship god for what we do have in that season there is so much power in that… whatever pain you are going through just keep telling yourself THIS WONT [sic] LAST! Love you guys we in this together,” Bieber told his 118 million followers on Instagram.

The lead pastor of Churchome, Judah Smith, said he first met Bieber “when he was like eight years old in Toronto, and he’s always been a worshipper.”

“And that’s a lot of who he is,” Smith said in a video posted by TMZ. “I want to be a part of a church where everybody gets a fair shake in using their gift … and far be it from me standing in the way of getting in the way of someone who clearly has a gift for worship.”

“I want to second that,” Bieber shared. “I’ve kind of not done this because I didn’t want to make it seem like — Judah, you know what I’m trying to say — I just didn’t want to make people think, like, this is a show.”