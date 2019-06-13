Justin Bieber says Tom Cruise challenge a ‘joke’: ‘He’d probably whoop my a–‘

Justin Bieber said he wasn’t really being serious when he challenged Tom Cruise to an MMA fight on Sunday via Twitter.

Paparazzi spoke to the Canadian singer in Los Angeles on Wednesday while he was getting into a van. He said he was “just playing” when he asked to fight the actor.

When asked if he would choose someone different to fight like “one of the Jonas Brothers,” Bieber said: “Nah.”

“It’s for real about Tom Cruise? You guys are going to fight?” Bieber was asked.

The Sorry singer responded: “Nah, I was just playing… I don’t know him.”

“The story is I (saw) an interview with him, and it was just on my mind,” Bieber explained in a TMZ video. “I don’t know why I thought about… It was just a random tweet. I do that stuff sometimes.”

Bieber said that he’s pretty sure “Tom would whoop my a– in a fight.”

When asked if he’d still fight Cruise if the actor accepted, Bieber said: “I’d have to get in some good shape. I’m really skinny right now. I think he’d probably be out of my weight class.”

Bieber also said that Cruise has “that dad strength… he’s a dad, right?”

“Love you, Tom,” he said while leaving and holding up the peace sign.

On Sunday, Bieber took to Twitter to challenge the A-list actor to a “fight in the octagon” — a UFC-style battle.

“I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont [sic] take this fight your [sic] scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite?” tweeted Bieber.

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

(Dana White is the current president of the UFC and, as of this writing, has not replied to Bieber’s tweet.)

UFC champ Conor McGregor chimed in after Bieber’s challenge, saying that if Cruise is “man” enough to face off with Bieber, his McGregor Sports and Entertainment would host the bout.

McGregor also offered to fight actor Mark Wahlberg after asking if Cruise had “the sprouts to fight.”

If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge,

McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.

Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?

Stay tuned to find out! https://t.co/TxsH9KUyFg — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019

As of this writing, Cruise still hasn’t responded to Bieber’s challenge.

—With files from Chris Jancelewicz